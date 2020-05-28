Swastikas used to 'Zoombomb' online Torah study session

Antisemitic "zoombomb" shows the poster for the movie "Jaws" with Hitler as the shark about to eat the title, which reads "Jews" (Credit: Courtesy Steinzaltz Center)

In yet another antisemitic “ Zoombombing ” incident, a Shavuot study session held by the Steinzaltz Center on Wednesday night was interrupted by antisemites who posted swastikas and other offensive images.There have been numerous incidents of antisemitic Zoombombing, as the practice of gatecrashing or hacking into online video conferences has become known, since use of the Zoom video-conferencing platform became widespread following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Rabbi Menny Steinzaltz, approximately eight individuals broke into the study session and began to curse, sing offensive songs, and raise their middle fingers to the several dozen participants in the conference call.The virtual assailants, who Steinzaltz said looked Middle Eastern, shouted “free Palestine” and “f**king Jews,” while also using a Nazi swastika as their profile pictures.One individual also shared an image based on the poster for the movie Jaws showing the shark as Adolf Hitler and changing the word “Jaws” with “Jews.”It took a couple of minutes before the individuals could be ejected from the online event.Steinzaltz said that the incident had been reported to Zoom and would also be reported to the police.The Steinzaltz Center posted the details of the Zoom meeting on its Facebook page which is likely how the attackers learned of the video conference event and gained access to it.The Anti-Defamation League has reported numerous antisemitic Zoombombing incidents, including interruptions of online classes, prayer services and lectures, by white supremacists, and anti-Israel activists.