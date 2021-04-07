cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Weisz family, with father Yosef Weisz, mother Amalia Weisz, and Zisso their daughter in the center of the bottom row. (Credit: COURTESY YAD VASHEM)

Eliezer immigrated to Israel in 1948 where he raised a family.

Eliezer Smilovits at his home in Israel before he passed away in 2019. (Photo credit: Courtesy Smilovits and Yoaz families) In 2015, despairing of finding Zisso or any of her relatives, Eliezer gave the earrings to his grandson Yochai Yaoz and asked him to give them to Yad Vashem so that the memory of Zisso and her family would be kept alive.

Eliezer died two years ago, and at the beginning of 2021 Evgeny Rozin, a Holocaust researcher and genealogist at Yad Vashem, began an investigation to discover Zisso’s identity and what had happened to her and her family.

Rozin said he saw great importance in eternalizing the memory of the Jews who died in the Holocaust.

“Very often, there is no reminder whatsoever of these people, and neither do any relatives acquaintances remain who could submit Pages of Testimony in order to memorialize them,” said Rozin.

“With the help of objects like these earrings we have an opportunity to memorialize the victims and tell the stories of the families who owned these items.”