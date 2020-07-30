United Nations appoints first 'UN Focal Point' to monitor antisemitism

The United Nations named Spanish diplomat Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), as their UN Focal Point responsible with monitoring antisemitism.Moratinos, appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, will now be tasked with "enhancing a system-wide response" to combat global antisemitism - within an international body that has long been accused of anti-Israel bias. In his capacity as the United Nations Focal Point designated by the United Nations Secretary-General to monitor antisemitism and enhance a system-wide response, the High Representative underscores that the United Nations is fully engaged in combating antisemitism as well as all forms of discrimination and intolerance based on religion or belief," the UNAOC said in a press statement on Tuesday. "He reiterates that the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) promotes mutual respect, cultural diversity and religious pluralism, as well as strengthening interfaith dialogue across the faith spectrum in line with its motto “Many cultures, One Humanity,'" they added. "In this context, the High Representative stresses that countering hate speech and all forms of discrimination, including against Jews and all other communities, religious or otherwise, requires adopting a human rights-based approach."The position mirrors similar roles in the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany as well as France, positions that have been used to coordinate global efforts among governments and NGOs in order to take on antisemitism head-on.Moratinos first act within the role was to "unequivocally condemn" the statements made a senior member of the Board of Trustees of the charity Islamic Relief Worldwide on social media, after The Times penned at article about these controversial statements last week - leading to the charity-worker's subsequent resignation from the role. "The High Representative unequivocally condemns such loathsome social media posts by a high-profile member of the management team at Islamic Relief and which remained in public display since 2014 before being recently removed," the UNAOC said in their statement. "While the High Representative takes note of the statement issued by Islamic Relief on 22 July 2020, which condemned those offensive views and announced the resignation of the senior staff member – author of the social media posts – he reiterates that it is imperative for civil society organizations and faith-based actors to exhibit a zero-tolerance policy towards antisemitism and all forms of discrimination online and offline by putting in place effective measures."In 2014, the leader of Britain's largest Muslim charity Heshmat Khalifa categorized Jewish people as the "grandchildren of monkeys and pigs,” adding that Egypt's president is a "Zionist pimp," via his Facebook page. Islamic Relief noted they were alerted to the matter on July 16, 2020, with action taken a week later following the release of The Times article.Additionally, he noted that Palestinian Islamic terrorist group Hamas is "the purest resistance movement in modern history."Islamic Relief responded within hours."Following the publication of Heshmat Khalifa’s social media posts in today’s media, Islamic Relief reiterates its strong condemnation of the offensive views expressed within them," Islamic Relief said in a statement, following the release of The Times article. "These have no place in our organization. We are appalled by the hateful comments he made and unreservedly condemn all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism.""Heshmat Khalifa has resigned from the Board of Trustees of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) with immediate effect. He will also play no further part in any other Islamic Relief boards," they added. "We reject and condemn terrorism and believe that all forms of discrimination – including antisemitism – are unacceptable. These values are fundamental to our organization, our donors and the people we serve."The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) lauded Moratinos appointment, the significance of the position within the international body and the message it sends to the world.“We warmly welcome the appointment of Miguel Morantinos as the United Nations’ anti-Semitism envoy. The importance of this role is reflected by the wealth of high-level experience and prominent leadership positions High-Representative Morantinos has served in," said CAM Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa."By appointing an antisemitism envoy, the United Nations is sending a very important message to the world, that tackling hatred against Jews is very much a global priority,” he concluded.