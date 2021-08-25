'United Through Sports' event commemorates 85 years since 1936 Olympics

United Through Sports ," an event hosted by the Center for Jewish Impact, Maccabi Tel Aviv BC and the World Zionist Organization ( WZO ) took place at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

The event commemorated 85 years since the 1936 Berlin Olympics hosted by Nazi Germany and celebrated the victory of sports over racism and antisemitism

In attendance were prominent Jewish and Israeli figures, such as former president Reuven Rivlin, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and several diplomats and athletes, both from Israel and abroad. Berlin mayor Michael Müller was also in attendance.

Maccabi Tel Aviv, who uses the Menora Mivtachim Arena to host basketball games, also pledged to host members of Jewish communities in the Diaspora during Euroleague games abroad, as well as hosting several meetings and lectures on the topic of antisemitism , in cooperation with the Center for Jewish Impact and WZO.

During the event, the Center for Jewish Impact presented Rivlin with the "Tolerance in Sports" award.

"The battle against antisemitism, racism and hate speech is a battle that should be fought by everyone in the world," Rivlin said, upon accepting his award. "It does not matter what is the color of your skin or what is your faith, the only thing that matters is how hard you have worked," the former president added.

"Initiatives such as this event are very important for the State of Israel. They prove that we cannot lose, as sportsmanship always prevails," Rivlin concluded.

Reuven Rivlin was presented with ''Tolerance in Sports'' award during the event in Tel Aviv. (credit: SEFFI MAGRISO)

"The role of sports in society is something that we are proud of in the NBA," remarked NBA commissioner Silver. "In times of a disturbing rise of hate speech, discrimination and antisemitism all over the world, we all must combine our efforts," Silver added.