The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'United Through Sports' event commemorates 85 years since 1936 Olympics

The event commemorated 85 years since the 1936 Berlin Olympics hosted by Nazi Germany and celebrated the victory of sports over racism and antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 02:53
Spectators giving the Nazi salute during one of the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics medal ceremonies (photo credit: FOTO:FORTEPAN / LŐRINCZE JUDIT VIA CC BY-SA 3.0)
Spectators giving the Nazi salute during one of the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics medal ceremonies
(photo credit: FOTO:FORTEPAN / LŐRINCZE JUDIT VIA CC BY-SA 3.0)
"United Through Sports," an event hosted by the Center for Jewish Impact, Maccabi Tel Aviv BC and the World Zionist Organization (WZO) took place at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
The event commemorated 85 years since the 1936 Berlin Olympics hosted by Nazi Germany and celebrated the victory of sports over racism and antisemitism.
In attendance were prominent Jewish and Israeli figures, such as former president Reuven Rivlin, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and several diplomats and athletes, both from Israel and abroad. Berlin mayor Michael Müller was also in attendance.
Maccabi Tel Aviv, who uses the Menora Mivtachim Arena to host basketball games, also pledged to host members of Jewish communities in the Diaspora during Euroleague games abroad, as well as hosting several meetings and lectures on the topic of antisemitism, in cooperation with the Center for Jewish Impact and WZO.
During the event, the Center for Jewish Impact presented Rivlin with the "Tolerance in Sports" award.
"The battle against antisemitism, racism and hate speech is a battle that should be fought by everyone in the world," Rivlin said, upon accepting his award. "It does not matter what is the color of your skin or what is your faith, the only thing that matters is how hard you have worked," the former president added.
"Initiatives such as this event are very important for the State of Israel. They prove that we cannot lose, as sportsmanship always prevails," Rivlin concluded.
Reuven Rivlin was presented with ''Tolerance in Sports'' award during the event in Tel Aviv. (credit: SEFFI MAGRISO) Reuven Rivlin was presented with ''Tolerance in Sports'' award during the event in Tel Aviv. (credit: SEFFI MAGRISO)
"The role of sports in society is something that we are proud of in the NBA," remarked NBA commissioner Silver. "In times of a disturbing rise of hate speech, discrimination and antisemitism all over the world, we all must combine our efforts," Silver added.


Tags sports antisemitism World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benjamin Anthony

Israel's withdrawal from Gaza echoes in US withdrawal of Afghanistan - opinion

 By BENJAMIN ANTHONY
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by