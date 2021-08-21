NBA commissioner talks about fight against antisemitism through sports

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke on the fight against antisemitism for the "United Through Sports" conference that will take place on August 24, according to a press release.

“The role of sports in society is something that we are proud of in the NBA. Sports are an area that is important to promote now more than ever to combat discrimination, especially as we face a disturbing rise in hate speech, discrimination, and antisemitism. We must use our collective influences to condemn these acts,” Silver said.

The event will be hosted by the Center for Jewish Impact, World Zionist Organization, and the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on the 24th to mark the 85th anniversary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Part of the campaign against antisemitism by the Maccabiah (credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)

The event will unite the senior members of the sports industry and the Israeli public. The event will also be attended by the 10th President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Chairman of the Jewish Impact Center Robert Singer, Chairman of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club Shimon Mizrahi, and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel.

Together with leaders and diplomats, the conference will address the need to work together to prevent expressions of hatred, racism, and antisemitism in sports environments and in society in general.