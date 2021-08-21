The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

NBA commissioner talks about fight against antisemitism through sports

The event will be hosted by the Center for Jewish Impact, the World Zionist Organization, and the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team to mark the 85th anniversary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 21, 2021 02:54
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Baylor vs Gonzaga (photo credit: REUTERS)
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Baylor vs Gonzaga
(photo credit: REUTERS)
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke on the fight against antisemitism for the "United Through Sports" conference that will take place on August 24, according to a press release. 
“The role of sports in society is something that we are proud of in the NBA. Sports are an area that is important to promote now more than ever to combat discrimination, especially as we face a disturbing rise in hate speech, discrimination, and antisemitism. We must use our collective influences to condemn these acts,” Silver said. 
The event will be hosted by the Center for Jewish Impact, World Zionist Organization, and the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on the 24th to mark the 85th anniversary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Part of the campaign against antisemitism by the Maccabiah (credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)Part of the campaign against antisemitism by the Maccabiah (credit: MARCH OF THE LIVING)
The event will unite the senior members of the sports industry and the Israeli public. The event will also be attended by the 10th President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Chairman of the Jewish Impact Center Robert Singer, Chairman of the Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club Shimon Mizrahi, and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel.
Together with leaders and diplomats, the conference will address the need to work together to prevent expressions of hatred, racism, and antisemitism in sports environments and in society in general.
Last month, another initiative set on combating bigotry against Jews was called "Athletes Against Antisemitism," which was started by the International March of the Living, Maccabi World Union, and the Maccabiah.


Tags sports basketball antisemitism World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Naftali Bennett should speak with Mahmoud Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by