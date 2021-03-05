Youth group calls out Muslim leader's antisemitism, leads to resignation

Die Falken (The Falcons), a socialist youth organization in Germany, has called out Mustafa Keskin, chairman of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, an influential Islamic organization in the country, for antisemitic posts and online activity, leading to his resignation, the Algemeiner reported.Keskin has denied the accusations, claiming that his criticisms are solely against the actions of the Israeli government. His Facebook page, the group showed, has featured antisemitic and anti-Israel content since 2013, in one instance referring to IDF soldiers "as 'Jewish dogs,'" and suggesting that Israelis kill children. Die Falken noted that these sentiments expressed by Keskin align him with "Turkish ultranationalism and political Islamism," Algemeiner reported. The group pointed out that Keskin's WhatsApp profile photo "features a picture depicting Donald Trump and Joe Biden as the ‘old’ and ‘new’ puppets, respectively, of investment bankers and, in the picture, ‘puppet master’ Jacob Rothschild," Algemeiner noted. The group continued, "The Rothschild family has long functioned in antisemitic conspiracy myths and worldviews as a code word for ‘the Jews,’ who dominate governments and the world through financial markets." Keskin has also, on numerous occasions boosted radical Islamist movements, including the Muslim Brotherhood.
