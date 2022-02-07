Activists on the Jewish left celebrated over the weekend as Emma Saltzberg, a Jewish activist who helped co-found the Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow, became a “Jeopardy!” winner.
Saltzberg has taken the lead for three episodes in a row and currently has a total of $54,199 in prize money. Saltzberg, a consultant who lives in Brooklyn, is a senior fellow at Data for Progress, a progressive think tank, according to her Twitter bio.
Several progressive Jewish organizations celebrated Saltzberg’s wins on social media Saturday.
We’re so proud of @EmmaSaltzberg, one of our movement co-founders, who is officially a two-time winner of @Jeopardy! Some good news in these dark times.— IfNotNow (@IfNotNowOrg) February 4, 2022
Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, a social justice organization based in Brooklyn, even broke with its usual policy of refraining from posting to social media on Shabbat to celebrate Saltzberg.
If watching @Jeopardy is in your Shabbat practice then you saw JFREJ member @EmmaSaltzberg win her 3rd night in a row tonight! We don’t usually tweet on Shabbat but we are so damn proud & had to get in on all the Jewish Left twitter love.— Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) February 5, 2022
The left-wing magazine Jewish Currents also celebrated Saltzberg, who has contributed to the magazine.
Huge mazel tov and so much love to JC contributor and friend @EmmaSaltzberg as she heads into DAY THREE of her Jeopardy winning streak! Tune in tonight!https://t.co/bqyqcitijy— Jewish Currents (@JewishCurrents) February 4, 2022