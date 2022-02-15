The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Kyiv's Jewish community launches emergency $1 million campaign - exclusive

Kyiv's Jewish community is trying to raise $1 million in order to fund emergency operations in a case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 18:40
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate their patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate their patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Kyiv's Jewish community is trying to raise $1 million in order to fund emergency operations in a case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

A Charidy fundraising site project titled "Help Protect the Kyiv Jewish Community" was launched today by American Friends of Kyiv. One of Ukraine's chief rabbis, Yaakov Bleich, explained to The Jerusalem Post that "We are trying to raise $1 million, which will be transfered to help communities that want security but also for emergency evacuation if necessary." According to Bleich, Ukraine's capital consists of approximately 60 thousand Jews.

Bleich says the funds raised are targeted in assisting the Jewish community of Kyiv in four ways. "Firstly we need more Security" he states, "During the uprising in 2014 one of the things the Russians did was send people to attack Jewish buildings and Jews in order to display Ukraine as an antisemitic country".

"We have people and Jewish institutions that cannit leave the city such as old age home residents, sick people and others with personal issues. We want to make sure these Jews have a shelter in case of an airstrike, enough food and electricity generators so that they can stay in Kyiv but God forbid something will happen to them."

People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate their patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) People take part in the Unity March, which is a procession to demonstrate their patriotic spirit amid growing tensions with Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Another use of the funds is to assist women and children to leave the city and stay in an off-site temporary camp. "Some of the Jewish communities began to move out of the larger cities and are staying in cities closer to the west of Ukraine.

The campaign site mentions that "The Jewish community currently owns a summer camp about 100 kilometers to the west of Kyiv, an area that is deemed much safer than the big city. The camp is hurriedly being prepared to house up to 320 people from the community, including many children whose parents are sending them out of the path of danger. Preparing the camp for immediate use involves many large expenses, such as winterizing the buildings, purchasing a generator in case of an attack on the electric grid, stockpiling large amounts of food to last for several weeks, and hiring professional security. All of this has to be arranged with the next couple of days. In addition to the evacuation, the community has to cover the expenses of those who had to remain behind, such as the residents of the assisted living home. Armed security had to be arranged for seven buildings belonging to the community, at great expense."

The economic situation in Ukraine is understandably very unstable due to the turmoil and uncertainty. "The community, which is usually self-sufficient, is struggling financially due to this instability and is forced to ask for outside help" the site states, "The enormous expenses are simply too much for them to bear alone".

"We hope in God's help to bring support from large donors and Jewish organizations," says Bleich. 



Tags Israel Russia ukraine diaspora jews Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by