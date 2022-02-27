The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

WZO to create space for 1000 Ukrainian families in new portable structures - exclusive

Exclusive: A World Zionist Organization will aid in the settlement of olim from Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 14:25
YOUNG RELIGIOUS Jews, several from Donetsk and the east, at Vishetsky’s Chabad community center in Kyiv. Few are considering aliyah at this time. (photo credit: JON IMMANUEL)
YOUNG RELIGIOUS Jews, several from Donetsk and the east, at Vishetsky’s Chabad community center in Kyiv. Few are considering aliyah at this time.
(photo credit: JON IMMANUEL)

The Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization is initiating a move to place about 1,000 new portable structures (large and permanent caravans) throughout the rural areas of Israel for the benefit of the absorption of Olim, immigrants from Ukraine.

Chairman of the Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization Yishai Merling told The Jerusalem Post that "The war that broke out in Ukraine obliges us to act for the immediate absorption of immigrants."

A few weeks ago, before the beginning of hostilities in Kyiv, Merling initiated a detailed plan for establishing temporary homes for Jewish families in Ukraine that are planning on making Aliyah. He recently displayed the immediate emergency plan to the chairman of the World Zionist Organization and the acting chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel.

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

The Settlement Division, as a professional and skilled player in the world of establishing new villages and settlements in Israel, will establish temporary camps next to or in the area of permanent villages, where the residential and public buildings intended for temporary absorption of families and individuals arriving from Ukraine will be placed. 

The plan includes residential buildings of various sizes ranging from 55 square meters to 90 square meters. Subsequently, the large caravans will be used as complexes for absorption of Olim or refugees in emergency situations such as wars, earthquakes and other emergency situations. During the year, in peaceful times, the buildings will be rented and thus some of the program costs will be returned to the state.

Yishai Merling (credit: Remy Zranger)Yishai Merling (credit: Remy Zranger)

According to the emergency plan, the buildings will be located in the following areas: on the northern border, in the Golan Heights, Negev, Arava, Springs Valley and the Jordan Valley. In order to implement the plan, a government decision is required. “When the government decision passes, the members of the Settlement Division are prepared for its immediate execution,” Merling said Sunday. 

"The ongoing fighting in Ukraine and the uncertainty require the State of Israel to prepare in accordance with the absorption of immigrants from Ukraine. Israel needs to take responsibility for the Jewish communities living there. This is what Israel did in the past, and this is what the Jewish state should do today."



Tags aliyah ukraine World Zionist Organization Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
4

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
5

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by