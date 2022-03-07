'No Jew Left Behind' - MK Smotrich proposes Ukraine aliyah plan

Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich published a strategic plan for Jewish Ukrainians seeking to emigrate to Israel while criticizing the Israeli government for the way it has been handling the issue over the past 12 days.

Smotrich stated that "representatives of the State of Israel are not inside Ukraine. For obvious reasons, the emissaries of the [Jewish] Agency and employees of Nativ have left Ukraine and are together with Foreign Ministry personnel mainly at the border crossings. They do not take care of rescuing Jews from the war zones and bringing them to Ukraine's borders."

Additionally, Smotrich claimed that "the stronger Jewish population has already left the borders of Ukraine. Those who remain are mostly people with health problems, the elderly and families who do not want to be separated from the men who are committed to joining the Ukrainian army."

"The people who have a close and effective connection to those who remain on the ground are mainly the wonderful Chabad emissaries who give their lives, in the simplest way, to help and take care of everyone who needs it."

"No Jew Left Behind" is the title of the plan Smotrich will try to promote.

Ukrainian Jewish refugees arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport, March 6, 2022. (credit: HADAS PARUSH)

Firstly, Smotrich said that "There are many organizations working on ground, but there is no one factor that is integrating all of the work. There is no clear task definition from which operational tasks are derived."

Smotrich offered to establish a unified war room in the Knesset, "where all relevant organizations will sit in one room 24/7." The entities that Smotrich is offering to be part of the unified effort are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mossad, Nativ, the Jewish Agency, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Magen David Adom, representatives of the Red Cross in Israel, the JDC and, of course, Chabad."

Smotrich called for creating a national aliyah program "The State of Israel must take advantage of the war in Europe to bring as many Jews from Ukraine and Russia to Israel as possible."

"An incentive package for absorption must be urgently formulated in strategic areas in the Negev, the Galilee, the Golan Heights and Judea and Samaria." Smotrich added. He wrote in his suggested plan that "a grant of hundreds of thousands of shekels for immigrants who purchase apartments in priority areas, state-guaranteed mortgages with five years in which the state will pay the monthly repayment".

He concluded by relating to the large wave of aliyah from the Former Soviet Union in the 1990's "As in the early 1990s, Religious Zionism needs to mobilize this wave of aliyah, with our great spirit and execution capabilities."