US Jews see Democrats as increasingly critical of Israel - study

American Jews believe Democrats are becoming less supportive of Israel while Republicans are becoming increasingly supportive, according to a new study presented at the annual symposium of the Ruderman Family Foundation’s Program for American Jewish Studies at the University of Haifa on Tuesday.

The study found that while American Jews believe 71 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats are pro-Israel, 39 percent think Democrats are becoming less supportive of Israel while Republicans are becoming increasingly supportive.

Multiple speakers at the symposium, moderated by Kan foreign affairs correspondent Michal Reshef, discussed new developments and challenges regarding the relationship between Israel and American Jews, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Former Justice Minister Yossi Beilin, University of Haifa Rector Prof. Gur Alroey, Head of the Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies Dr. David Barak-Gorodetsky, legal scholar Prof. Menachem Mautner and former MK Tehila Friedman.

Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman highlighted how the American Jewish studies program strengthens the bond between Israelis and Jewish Americans: “The increasing political polarization in the US Jewish community also shapes contemporary challenges in the Israel-American Jewry relationship. Our research, education, and advocacy efforts in the realm of fostering greater closeness and mutual understanding between Israelis and Jewish Americans enable the world's two largest centers of Jewish life to transcend the slogans and ultimately build a more authentic relationship."

The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (credit: PIXABAY)

Gorodetsky added that the program emphasizes research into maintaining the Israel-American Jewry relationship, saying, “At the Ruderman Program American Jewish Studies program at the University of Haifa, we study in-depth the complex realities of the American Jewish community and believe developing and improving Israel’s relationship with American Jewry is a critical part of the academic world today.”

The program covers both the historical background of the relationship and the current situation to keep students updated so that they can develop forward-thinking solutions.