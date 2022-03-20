Kahana to convince US Orthodox Jews that his reforms are positive

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana will depart on a ten-day visit to the US in order to convince Orthodox Jewish leadership to support two of the reforms that he is promoting: Kashrut and conversion. In recent months the Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau toured the US and tried to convince the Orthodox leadership against the reforms, and so did MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Religous Zionist party. Kahana will try to meet face to face with American Jews and reveal to them the reforms and try and get their support.

Kahana will depart for the US Monday night and visit New York, Texas and Washington DC. In New York, Kahana will participate in the Friday night prayers at the Kehilath Jeshurun (KJ) synagogue in Manhattan and on Shabbat morning he'll be a speaker at the “Altneu" shul in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. “Altneu" is a new synagogue established by Rabbi Benjamin Goldschmidt, who made headlines when he was abruptly fired from his position at Manhattan’s swanky Park East Synagogue. The Minister is planning to have a dialogue with the leadership of the Rabbinic Council of America (RCA) about the Conversion and Kashrut reforms, as well as learn about their work.

He will also meet with the leadership of the Orthodox Union (OU) and further discuss the issues of the reforms with them - mainly the Kashrut reform since the OU is the largest Kashrut organization in the world.

Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana attends a plenary session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, July 26, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Kahana is expected to meet Bnei Akiva Shlichim, Israel's Consul General to New York Assaf Zamir, Rabbis of all streams at the UJA Jewish Federation of New York, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and other senior officials.

In DC, Kahana is expected to meet with Chabad's Rabbi Avraham Shemtov, Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and heads of the Israeli community in Washington. In addition, Kahana is to meet White House liaison to the Jewish community Chanan Weissman and other political figures.