The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Survived Hitler, killed by Putin:' Ukrainian Holocaust survivor killed by Russian airstrike

Borys Romanchenko, 96-years-old, survived four Nazi concentration camps before being killed in his Kharkiv apartment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 18:35
A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (photo credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)
A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.
(photo credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jewish-Ukrainian Holocaust survivor Borys Romanchenko died from Russian airstrikes while in his Kharkiv apartment, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed on Monday.

Romanchenko, 96-years-old, survived four Nazi concentration camps: Buchenwald, Peenemünde, Mittelbau-Dora and Bergen-Belsen, Kuleba said.

"Survived [Adolf] Hitler, murdered by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote on Twitter, in a tribute to Romanchenko.

"He lived a quiet life in Kharkiv until recently..last Friday, a Russian bomb hit his house and killed him," Kuleba said, calling the airstrike on the Kharkiv apartment an "unspeakable crime."

The Jewish community in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, suffered multiple attacks during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. 

The yeshiva building of the Kharkiv Jewish Community was directly hit by a Russian strike, a local Chabad community said on Facebook last week. Earlier in March, the windows of Kharkiv's ancient Great Synagogue were shattered by the impact of a Russian airstrike that hit a nearby shopping center. More than 100 Jewish-Ukrainian refugees were in the basement of the synagogue at the time of the incident.

A photo shows damages to a building in Kharkiv's Constitution Square after shelling by Russian forces, March 2, 2022 (credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) A photo shows damages to a building in Kharkiv's Constitution Square after shelling by Russian forces, March 2, 2022 (credit: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

The killing of Romanchenko by Russian strikes comes a day after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's live-streamed speech to the Knesset where Zelensky compared Russian aggression to the Holocaust.

Zelensky said the Russians were using terms like “the final solution” against the Ukrainian people. Cabinet ministers and MKs said they were offended by Zelensky’s comparisons to the Holocaust.



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Russia ukraine diaspora jews airstrikes Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by