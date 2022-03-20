'Why won't Israel give Ukraine weapons?' Zelensky criticizes Knesset

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address to Knesset members and ministers by videoconference on Sunday evening to plead with Israel to send its Iron Dome missile defense system to protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian airstrikes.

Zelensky praised Iron Dome as the best missile defense system in the world and complained that Israel was not supplying Ukraine with even defensive weapons.

"We are turning to you and asking whether it is better to provide help or mediation without choosing a side," he told the MKs and ministers. "I will let you decide the answer to the question, but I do want to point out that indifference kills."

Criticizing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has mediated between him and Putin, Zelensky said mediation can be between two sides but not between good and evil.

Comparing what his country is enduring to the Holocaust, Zelensky said the Russians are using terms like "the final solution" against Ukraine. He said the February 24 date of the Russian invasion was the same date the Nazi party was founded in 1920 and pointed out that Ukrainians saved Jews in the Holocaust.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly compared the Ukrainians to the Nazis.

Appealing to Israelis, Zelensky cited Russian attacks near the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial and the burial place of Rabbi Nachman in Uman. He complained that Israel did not sanction Russian businesses.

There were 129 ministers and MKs who listened to Zelensky quote former prime minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine. There were MKs who tuned in from abroad. United Torah Judaism MKs, who buried their party mentor Rabbi Haim Kanievsky earlier Sunday, participated in the event.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy thanked Zelensky and said he was praying for an end to the war. He said he hoped Zelensky could visit Jerusalem when the war is over.

MKs complained about not hearing translation. Others said they were offended by Zelensky's comparisons to the Holocaust.

"His criticism of Israel was legitimate, as was his raising expectations of us," Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich said. "But not his infuriating and ridiculous comparison to the Holocaust and his attempt to rewrite history and and to erase the role of the Ukrainian people in the attempts to exterminate the Jewish people."

The speech was broadcast in Tel Aviv's Habima Square and attended by thousands of people. Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai came to the rally.

"Putting any political consideration aside, we are witnessing an event where it is clear what the bad and what the good is, who the aggressor is and who the assailant is," Huldai said. "It is a moment of moral clarity. Regardless of the historical question of how the Ukrainian people behaved during the Holocaust, these current events clearly demonstrate an ongoing atrocity. In the face of such injustice, we cannot simply choose not to listen. There are moments when one cannot stay quiet; and today, now, is exactly one of these moments."