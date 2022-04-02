The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Jerusalem Post' presents Leadership Award to JFNA

The Jewish Federations of North America have been providing aid to Jewish organizations in Europe for many years to ensure that they would be ready to act in times of crisis.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 14:51
JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut (L) is seen being awarded the Jerusalem Post leadership award by editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the London Conference, on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
JFNA CEO Eric Fingerhut (L) is seen being awarded the Jerusalem Post leadership award by editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the London Conference, on March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Jerusalem Post Group presented a special award to the Jewish Federations of North America at the Jerusalem Post London Conference on Thursday. The award was presented to the JFNA “for their leadership mobilizing the global Jewish response on behalf of Ukraine, from supporting refugee relief and resettlement to the fulfillment of the Zionist idea of aliyah.”

JFNA president and CEO Eric Fingerhut at The Jerusalem Post London Conference, Mrch 31, 2022 (credit: David Kenny)

The Jewish Federations of North America have been providing aid to Jewish organizations in Europe for many years to ensure that they would be ready to act in times of crisis. Since the fighting began, JFNA have raised $40 million for Ukrainian relief efforts, providing aid and assistance. The Federations have been providing support to tens of thousands of homebound elderly, delivering humanitarian supplies, medicines and ensuring regular contact.

In addition, the organization has provided phone hotlines to coordinate the movement of refugees, beds and temporary housing in Ukraine, and food and other emergency supplies for their journey to neighboring countries. The JFNA has been supporting efforts to bring thousands of eligible refugees to Israel and facilitate their absorption as quickly as possible.

Accepting the award from the Jerusalem Post Group on behalf of the organization, JFNA president and CEO Eric Fingerhut said, “Jewish Federations have a clear strategy for saving Jews around the world. The skill and expertise we have been witnessing in the relief efforts in Ukraine and in the bordering countries is the result of years of our experience, training, relationship building and fundraising. The impact of the refugee crisis and the devastation is going to be with us for a long time, and Jewish Federations are committed to providing support and advocacy from the frontlines long after the headlines go away.”



Tags jpost conference award Jewish Federations of North America leadership
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by