The high growth rate among Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews has pushed their population past two million and accounts for as much as 80% of the total growth of the world’s Jewish population, according to a new report released by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR).

The report – the first-ever attempt to create estimates of the global haredi population – calculates and estimates its size today to be about 2,100,000 people worldwide, out of a total Jewish population of 15 million. It projects that the haredi population could double in size by the year 2040, rising to over a fifth of the total by then.

“This report capitalizes on new resources and advances made in the methods of estimation, and is the first time in the history of this subject that such estimates have been calculated,” according to its author, Dr. Daniel Staetsky.

A Senior Research Fellow at JPR and Director of its European Jewish Demography Unit, Staetsky is a former researcher and analyst at the Central Bureau of Statistics in Israel and RAND Europe whose expertise spans the disciplines of demography, applied statistics and history.

According to the report, the global haredi Jewish population estimated to be 2,100,000 is about 14% of the world's Jewish population. Together, Israel and the US account for about 92% of all haredi Jews.

Additionally, Europe hosts 5% of the global ultra-Orthodox population, while the rest live mainly in Latin America, South Africa, Canada and Australia. Outside of Israel and the US, the three largest haredi populations are located in the UK (about 75,000, or 25% of all British Jews), Canada (30,000, 8%) and France (12,000, 3%).

While the world Jewish population has been growing by approximately 0.7% per year over the past decade, the haredi population is currently growing by about 3.5%-4.0% annually – five to almost six times as fast. A large part of the growth of the global Jewish population is due to the ultra-Orthodox: perhaps as much as 70%-80% of the total growth worldwide.

Haredi rates of growth are very high not only due to high fertility, but also because of very low mortality.