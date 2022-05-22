The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WATCH: Israel Day Parade 2022 kicks off in New York

The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 19:53

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 19:59
Celebrate Israel parade 2022 in Manhattan ,New York, May 22, 2022. (photo credit: Shulamit Seidler-Feller, courtesy of UJA-Federation of New York)
Celebrate Israel parade 2022 in Manhattan ,New York, May 22, 2022.
(photo credit: Shulamit Seidler-Feller, courtesy of UJA-Federation of New York)

The annual Celebrate Israel Parade returned to the streets of New York City on Sunday along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

The march, highlighted with the theme "Together Again!", is taking place after two years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of Israel supporters participated in the march along with a number of senior Israeli government officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and more.

Among the attendees were New York Mayor Eric Adams and Rep. Grace Meng (NY), Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul-general in New York and Israeli Olympic medalist Ori Sasson.

"Lovely being here. Great parade."

NY Mayor Eric Adams

The Celebrate Israel Parade is an annual event in support of Israel that’s been taking place on Fifth Avenue in New York since 1964. The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street. It is the largest global gathering in support of Israel, according to organizers.



Tags Benny Gantz Zionism new york celebrate israel parade Nachman Shai Israel parade Pnina Tamano-Shata
