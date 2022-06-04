The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
France gives WJC president Lauder top honor

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder receives top honor from French President Emmanuel Macron just nine years after his previous honor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 08:19
World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron (right) (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY, REUTERS)
World Jewish Congress president Ronald S. Lauder (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron (right)
(photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY, REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron named World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder a commander of the Legion of Honor on Friday.

The title, known to be France’s highest order of distinction, was presented in honor of Lauder's contribution to the world's Jewish communities, as well as his vision for peace and culture. The rank of commander is the highest rank a non-French citizen is able to get.

When presenting the award, Macron recognized Lauder's commitment to fighting hatred and discrimination. He also noted Lauder's investment in the education of younger generations.

Not the first time

Lauder had previously been named an officer of the Legion of Honor by former French president François Hollande in 2013. The commander rank requires a minimum of five years in the officer rank.

"I thank President Macron and the nation of France for this award," Lauder said in response to receiving the title. 

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder in his office. (credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)

"France is the cradle of the values of enlightenment, egalitarianism and tolerance that I fight for today, and I cherish this award as a symbol of my ongoing commitment to those ideals"

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder

Lauder has been advocating for over 100 Jewish communities in front of governments worldwide since taking on the role of WJC president in 2007.

He previously served as US deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO affairs and as US ambassador to Austria.



