Israel's Chief Rabbis, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef wrote letters to the rabbinic leaders of the Russian Jewish community, in an attempt to convince them not to overrule Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt's authority as Chief Rabbi of Moscow. The Jerusalem Post obtained a copy of the letter, as well as others sent in relation to the matter.

Goldschmidt is currently in Israel, according to Yediot Ahronot, but is still leading the rabbinic court in Moscow.

Goldschmidt declined to comment on claims he was forced to leave Russia for refusing to go to war and told Yediot Aharonot: "I do not define myself as an exiled rabbi, I am a rabbi who is not living in his community. There is a whole public of exiled rabbis today. I'm sad about what's going on. It's a catastrophe for the communities."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We have learned that under personal circumstances, Rabbi Goldschmidt was unable to stay in his congregation during these days, but the rabbinic court he headed continues to operate under his guidance and provides a proper response to those in need,” the letter from the Chief Rabbis reads.

Yosef and Lau added: “We ask that no change be made in the composition of the rabbinate and the tribunal without coordination with us so that we can continue the connection of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel with the important Jewish community in the city of Moscow in particular, and in Russia in general.”

CER President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (credit: ELI ITIKIN)

Why was the letter necessary?

Yosef and Lau sent the letter after different individuals in the Jewish community tried to vote in other rabbis as the chief rabbi of Moscow, instead of Goldschmidt due to his absence as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Goldschmidt is also the President of the Conference for European Rabbis (CER) — the umbrella organization of European rabbis for close to a century.

“For many years, the Chief Rabbinate of Israel has been working in full cooperation with the Chief Rabbi and head of the Moscow Rabbinic Court, Pinchas Goldschmidt. The Chief Rabbinate of Israel is aware of his work among the Jewish communities, regards him as the Chief Rabbi of Moscow and recognizes in the court he heads all issues concerning the clarification of Judaism, both divorce and conversion,” reads the letter.

Continuing support from Israel

An additional letter was sent by Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the head of the Ponevezh Yeshiva and the spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism party: “We have been witnessing a difficult reality when governments try to interfere in the tenure of rabbis,” he wrote to heads of the CER.

"Surely," he added, "the many forces of the rabbis of the communities must unite to stand on guard of rabbinical independence everywhere because God forbid there will be any outside intervention.”

“Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt has been standing on guard of rabbinical independence in his city and throughout Europe,” he stated.

What the war has done to Russian and Ukrainian Jews

Last week, Goldschmidt said at the opening ceremony of the CER in Munich last week that “we have to pray for peace and for the end of this terrible war; we have to pray that this war will end soon and not escalate into a nuclear conflict that can destroy humanity.”

This marked the first time that Goldschmidt spoke publicly about the conflict.

He was surrounded by German-funded official bodyguards throughout the conference because of threats to his life.

A source close to Goldschmidt told the Post a few weeks ago: "Rabbi Goldschmidt didn't leave Russia, on the contrary — we sent a letter to the community in order to clarify that he cannot be in Russia because of his father," the source said.

Goldschmidt's father is actually an Israeli citizen and also in need of medical care — yet most people have understood that Goldschmidt cannot return to Russia because he won’t denounce the war.