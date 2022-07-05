How will banning the Jewish Agency affect Russian Jews? - analysis

Until 30 years ago, emissaries of the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) would work in the Former USSR undercover; as if they were Mossad agents. Practicing Judaism wasn’t something that was allowed and therefore many Israelis and diaspora Jews would penetrate the country and try to teach any bit of Hebrew or Judaism possible.

Since the fall of the USSR and the huge exodus of Jews from Russia and its neighboring countries, the Jewish Agency and other Israeli or Zionistic organizations were able to work freely. Summer camps for Jewish youth take place each year, aliyah is promoted and so are participation in programs in Israel such as Birthright Israel and Masa.

Yet the fact that Russia’s Ministry of Justice is demanding the Jewish Agency to stop its activity in Russia - as exposed by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, is a gamechanger.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

According to our report, the Russian government has ordered the Jewish Agency to cease all operations inside the country. The order was given in a letter received from the Russian Ministry of Justice earlier this week. Officials in the Jewish Agency confirmed that the letter was received but would not comment on the response that is currently under consideration in the organization’s offices in Jerusalem in consultation with the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to recent estimates, there are 150,000 Jews in Russia’s “core Jewish population,” but more than half a million are entitled to receive Israeli citizenship according to the Law of Return.

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport. (credit: BRIAN SCHRAUGER)

Motivation behind the decision

Reasons for this decision can be one of many: Firstly, the promotion of aliyah to Israel of Russian Jews. Secondly, JAFI has been on the forefront of assisting the Jews of Ukraine and thirdly, Israel’s military actions in Syria can be another reason for the Russian government to try and “educate” Israel, by sanctioning an organization affiliated with it.

So what are the implications of permanently or even temporarily closing down the offices of JAFI in Russia?

First of all, there are more than 100 employees in the Jewish Agency offices and branches across Russia. In addition, all of the educational activities that had been taking place till now will be canceled, such as Jewish summer camps and educational activities about Judaism and Israel for young children and for adults. In addition, the operation of aliyah will need to officially stop. More than 13,000 Russians Jews or those eligible to make aliyah according to Israel’s Law of Return have arrived in Israel since January 2022. In addition, thousands of Russians have already qualified for aliyah to Israel, but haven’t yet boarded a flight since there are barely any flights available. The lack of flights is due to Western sanctions on Russia and the fact that most airlines don’t fly to Russia.

Why wait?

The question is: Why has the Israeli government and JAFI been waiting for so long in order to fly these Jews or descendants of Jews to Israel? For months, Jewish representatives have been warning about the fact that they feel the “Iron Curtain” setting again in Russia - yet for some odd reason, the authorities in Israel haven’t sent airplanes over in order to bring these Jews home.

As opposed to Ukrainian Jews, Russian Jews literally have nowhere to go. Western countries don’t want them and won’t see them as refugees and Israel may be cut off from them because of these tensions.

JAFI runs Sunday schools in Russia, in addition to partnerships with local Jewish organizations and Hebrew lessons for those interested in learning the ancient Jewish language.

There is also the huge psychological effect on the local Jewish community: The Jewish Agency is considered one of Israel's representatives in Russia. It’s a symbol. Embassies and consulates exist only in two cities; Moscow and St. Petersburg, yet JAFI has branches all over the country. JAFI is an organization that is considered a representative not only of Israel but also of the Jewish people.

Many Russian Jews have been texting each other on social media, “the Iron Curtain is closing again,” they wrote to each other.

If JAFI needs to leave Russia, all of the Jews will immediately go into hiding and erase any external Jewish symbols they may wear or display normally. This may be perhaps even the beginning of a wave of antisemitism in Russia. This is the message that people will understand from Russia’s actions.