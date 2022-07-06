The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Agency investigated by Russian authorities for three years

Russia has been inspecting the Jewish Agency for three years before ordering it to stop operations in the country.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 6, 2022 16:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during an official inauguration of the monument honoring the heroes of the siege of Leningrad (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during an official inauguration of the monument honoring the heroes of the siege of Leningrad
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The Jewish Agency for Israel has been under investigation by Russian officials for the past three years, during which information and hardware from their offices were examined closely.

In a letter that was sent to them this week, as revealed exclusively by The Jerusalem Post, the agency received a list of what the Russian Justice Ministry sees as violations of the law and the consequences of these violations. As reported on Tuesday, a senior Israeli diplomatic official said that "Russia has claimed that the Jewish Agency illegally collected information about Russian citizens."

As every organization would do, especially ones that promote immigration to another country, the Jewish Agency's offices in Russia collect information about people who apply for aliyah or who participate in their activities.

According to DLA Piper, a multinational law firm, amendments to the Russian Data Protection Act were adopted and came into force in 2015. The amendments require all personal data operators to store and process any personal data of Russian individuals within databases located in Russia (subject to a few exceptions). According to the amendment, the penalty for violation of this requirement is ultimately the blocking of websites involving unlawful handling of Russian personal data.

THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Violations of Russian law

According to Russian law, in order to transfer personal data outside Russia's borders, the operator has to ensure that the rights of personal data subjects will have a high level of protection in the new country destination - before actually transferring the data.

The ministry indicated that the agency officials in Russia have violated the law since the information that is gathered there is shared with its offices in Jerusalem or with Israeli government offices in order to proceed with immigration.

The letter stated that the agency should respond to the allegations and that it may have to cease its activities in Russia if it is found to be guilty of charges.

Agency criticized for handling of crisis

According to diplomatic officials, the Jewish Agency didn’t update senior diplomatic or government officials regarding the letter, even though it has larger and broader implications for the State of Israel. The officials criticized the way the agency has handled this crisis, saying that they need to be transparent since it’s a public and national institution. The officials added that Russian authorities claimed in the letter that the way the information about Russian citizens was transferred wasn’t done in a secure manner.

Sources in the Jewish Agency said that there are possible options of closing down the non-profit organization in Russia that is affiliated with the agency and opening a new one, under a similar or totally different name.

A diplomatic source told reporters on Tuesday that "we will bring up the Jewish Agency [with Russian authorities] and address it in an organized way. It will be taken care of at the embassy level," adding that "we don't totally understand the reasoning" of the request to stop the agency's activities in Russia.



Tags Israel Jewish Agency Russia diaspora jews Israel and Russia The Jewish Agency for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

I went to Medina as a Jew, Biden should go too - opinion

MUSLIM WORSHIPERS visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by