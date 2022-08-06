The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WJC's Lauder mourns death of former First Minister of Northern Ireland

Supporters of Israel mourn passing of David Trimble, long-time supporter of Israel and fighter against anti-Zionism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 13:44
A tribute is held by parliament for David Trimble, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key peace brokers of the Good Friday Agreement, at the Stormont Parliament Buildings, in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)
A tribute is held by parliament for David Trimble, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key peace brokers of the Good Friday Agreement, at the Stormont Parliament Buildings, in Belfast, Northern Ireland August 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

In the wake of the death of former First Minister of Northern Ireland and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, the Rt. Hon. Lord David Trimble, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder expressed his condolences over his passing.

"In addition to being a great statesman, Lord Trimble was a lifelong friend and ally of the Jewish people and the State of Israel," he said, adding that he appreciated his constant efforts in the House of Lords to speak out against anti-Zionism.

"I also recall his valiant service as one of the international observers on the Turkel Commission that investigated the May 2010 Gaza flotilla raid and blockade of Gaza."

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder

Non-Jewish Friends of Israel

Indeed, Trimble has been a member of the non-Jewish Friends of Israel Initiative since 2010 when it was first launched. 

People attend the funeral of Northern Ireland's former First Minister David Trimble, one of the key peace brokers of the Good Friday Agreement, at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, August 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON)

Later that same year, he was appointed an observer to the Turkel Commission, an Israeli-run inquiry into the Gaza flotilla raid from earlier that year, investigating whether Israel's actions were in accordance with international law.

The panel found that Israel's actions were legal.

"We will miss his courage, his integrity, and his wise counsel," Lauder concluded. "On behalf of the more than 100 Jewish communities affiliated with the World Jewish Congress, I extend our deepest condolences to Lord Trimble’s family. May his memory be for a blessing."



