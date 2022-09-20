The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

A Jewish organization in DC is planning an 'intentional Yom Kippur lunch,” creating a Twitter storm

A Young Jewish Professional organization in the US has planned a luncheon to create an "alternative" plan for Yom Kippur. Naturally, Jewish Twitter fired back.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 14:30

Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 14:37
Gather DC Alternative Yom Kippur Advertisement (photo credit: Gather DC)
Gather DC Alternative Yom Kippur Advertisement
(photo credit: Gather DC)

A young Jewish organization is organizing an “intentional Yom Kippur lunch meetup,” on what is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a fast day according to Jewish law and tradition.  

Gather DC, a Jewish organization intended to connect between Jews in their 20s and 30s in the DC area has publicized hosting three events during Yom Kippur, called “Alternative Yom Kippur events.” One of these events caused quite a stir on social media. Titled, “Intentional YK Lunch Meetup,” the event is interested in attracting those young Jews who aren’t fasting. 

“We know that there are many who do not fast on Yom Kippur for important personal, health, and religious reasons,” Gather DC wrote on their website. “This is something that should be celebrated because Jewish tradition acknowledges that fasting is just one of several valid ways to observe the holiday,” it was explained.

“This year, we’re experimenting with organizing a lunch meetup for those who would find it meaningful to gather with other people who also do not fast and even engage in a Jewish ritual to honor the act of intentional eating on this special day.” 

According to the site, “GatherDC will pick a central meeting point on the SW Waterfront following our Alt YK (alternative Yom Kippur) morning experience, where you’ll have time to meet others and Rabbi Ilana [Zietman] for schmoozing and intention-setting before embarking on a self-led lunch excursion on the beautiful waterfront.”

Rabbi Ilana Zietman is a pluralistic rabbi who received her rabbinic ordination from Hebrew College

The Peace Cathedral in Tbilisi houses a church, synagogue and mosque in a former warehouse. (credit: NANO SARALISHVILI) The Peace Cathedral in Tbilisi houses a church, synagogue and mosque in a former warehouse. (credit: NANO SARALISHVILI)

The morning service of Gather DC has become well known and publicized in recent years. “This is an exploratory and interactive Yom Kippur experience,” the invitation states and explains that “it’s not a prayer service and it’s not in a synagogue, although the space we’ll create together will be special.”

What leads a Jewish organization to create an "alternative" holiday?

Gather DC specified that “there is no fasting required to be considered a good Jew, no Hebrew required to 100% participate, and you don’t have to believe in God to be moved or inspired, although it’s cool if you do, too.” \

So what does this service entail? “Small group discussions over Jewish texts, outside-the-box writing activities for personal introspection, live Jewish and secular folk music, and thematic storytelling by Rabbi Ilana and some of your talented peers. We’ll also be collecting charitable donations as a way to give back to our local DMV community.”

The event was shared on social media and it created a storm on “Jewish Twitter.”

Joel Griffith, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, stirred discussion when he shared the event page and tweeted “In a shocking mockery of Jewish practice, Gather DC is promoting a meal for Jewish young adults during Yom Kippur, a day of fasting, to ‘honor the act of intentional eating on this special day.’”

He asked, “What does Hebrew Union College (HUC) say about participation in this by one of their most noteworthy graduates?” Mentioning Zietman. HUC is affiliated with the Reform movement, whereas Zietman is an alum of Hebrew College, a pluralistic, trans-denominational college with a rabbinic ordination program.

Rabbi Josh Yuter, a social media influencer who is Orthodox, tweeted: “Today I learned that not fasting on Yom Kippur for religious reasons is to be celebrated because ‘Jewish tradition acknowledges that fasting is just one of several valid ways to observe the holiday.’ In other words, literal and figurative ‘cafeteria Judaism.’” 

“These are fake rabbis and [a] fake Jewish organization who practice fake Judaism for mostly fake Jews (I am pretty sure most of them are not Jewish according to the Jewish law),” Israeli political activist Binyamin Lachkar tweeted in response.

Carly Pildis, a director at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) actually supported Gather DC for their services. “I was saddened to wake up and find fellow Jews attacking and denigrating Gather DC. This Jewish org[anization] is an invaluable resource serving the local Jewish community for many years.

"It’s sad to see hard-working Jewish professionals attacked, especially right before Rosh Hashanah,” she added.



Tags American Jewry Yom Kippur jewish holidays twitter Jewish Extremism jews extremism Jews in America fasting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

Israel’s inflation rate and Consumer Price Index both fell in August

SCENES FROM Tel Aviv: Shopping at the Carmel market.
5

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by