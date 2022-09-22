The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Can Israel, Jewish Agency rescue tens of thousands of Russian Jews?

It is unclear how tens of thousands of Russian Jews and those who are eligible to make aliyah according to Israel’s Right of Return will arrive.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 20:48

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 21:09
A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)
A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Senior government and Jewish Agency officials met on Thursday to determine the next steps regarding immigration from Russia in the midst of escalating tension in that country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the conscription of 300,000 reserve soldiers and has said Moscow will limit the exit from Russia of men between the ages of 18 till 65.

A source in the Chabad Jewish community in Russia who has always been very positive said this week, “For the first time since the war broke out in Ukraine, there is real concern regarding our situation.” Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, a representative of the Chabad movement, has long been considered as a confidant of Putin. Despite that, he led a prayer service representing hundreds of rabbis from across Russia at which he called for an end to the war, a brave act on his part.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid told Israel Hayom while in New York that he has spoken to senior management of El Al, Israel’s national airline, in order to send more airplanes to Russia so more immigrants can board flights. Yet, according to a source in her ministry, Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata has been trying to get more flights to Russia for months without success because local authorities won’t allow more flights into the country.

The Jewish Agency and the ministry haven’t disclosed the contents of the discussion on Thursday or commented on the subject. Tamano-Shata told The Jerusalem Post, “Together with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman I am leading an effort to absorb as many olim [immigrants] as possible. No matter how many olim arrive, we will look after them and have already begun trying to secure hotels for their first landing in our country.”

“Together with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman I am leading an effort to absorb as many olim as possible. No matter how many olim arrive, we will look after them and have already begun trying to secure hotels for their first landing in our country.”

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata
Portrait of Israeli minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Portrait of Israeli minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Russian laws hampering Jewish Agency activity, flight issues

As reported by the Post, the Jewish Agency is abiding by Russian information laws and has not shared data about aliyah [immigration] applicants with the main office in Israel since September 14. The Jewish Agency’s offices in Russia are in the midst of establishing a local call center that will serve those interested in making aliyah, instead of the service provided by the agency’s global center in Jerusalem.

The Agency has put around 40 of its local employees in Russia on paid leave. These employees mainly facilitate the aliyah process from cities in Russia’s periphery. The Jewish Agency confirmed the information on Monday and said it was in the midst of “a process of reorganization.”

In addition, the Agency’s global center has received 80,000 calls from Russia and Belarus, and 40,000 applicants have received approval to make aliyah, according to information obtained by the Post. Over the past few months, approximately 2,000 new immigrants from Russia and Belarus have been arriving in Israel each month. These 40,000 future olim are ready to get on a plane to Israel but all the available flights for the next few months are full.

Western countries are not flying to Russia because of international sanctions. El Al is one of the only airlines that still flies to the country. Ynet claimed on Thursday that a flight from Russia to Israel with a connection in the United Arab Emirates costs NIS 23,000, or about $6,500.

It is unclear how tens of thousands of Russian Jews who are eligible to make aliyah according to Israel’s right of return will arrive if there are barely any flights, if the men aren’t able to leave and if the Jewish Agency’s employees cannot operate.



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency Russia israel right of return law of return israel Russian Jewish
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by