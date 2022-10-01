The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lev Tahor cult members escape detention - was the raid for nothing?

Approximately 20 Lev Tahor members were arrested in a raid in Mexico last week.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 12:43
Members of the fundamentalist Jewish sect Lev Tahor, whose members are suspected of a string of serious crimes, escape from a detention center where they were being held following a raid, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico September 28, 2022. (photo credit: JOSE TORRES / REUTERS)
The Lev Tahor cult members who were arrested last week managed to escape the detention facility they were being held in on Thursday after using extreme violence against enforcement officials.

The approximately 20 members of the cult were arrested in Mexico during a raid conducted by Mexican police together with a delegation of Israelis.

"They wouldn't let us leave", said David Rosales, a member of the cult, after the escape. "This is a violation of freedom and religious rights."

David Zur, who was part of the delegation revealed in an interview with 103FM on Friday that two of the cult leaders who had been arrested were later released.

"It doesn't surprise us," he said. "We're talking about countries where the law is like play dough. Even with the fact that we managed to get things moving there with special forces, it's just something that cannot be relied on."

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014 (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS) Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014 (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)

The operation wasn't for nothing

"First of all, let's start with the good things," said Zur. "We conducted an operation that was completed after two years of searching jungles and chasing them across the globe. In the end, they settled down in a jungle in Guatemala."

Zur said that there was a big group belonging to the cult in Mexico, and that's where the operation was focused.

"Danny Limor prepared the ground, and we rescued Israel [Amir]'s son which was the first and almost sole objective we had.

"With time we understood that we had to widen the circle of the operation and bring in other families that became known to us."

Zur added that Israel needs to help out.

"The country has to take this thing and get in there with all its tools, and not just the consulate which was very good. In the end, Israel needs to determine the execution of the orders set by the courts."

David Zur

But according to Zur, even without help from the State of Israel, he cannot give up.

"Giving up is not in any of our lexicons," he said. "We really connected with the family, and we feel responsibility. We will continue to help wherever we can as much as we can."

But can they keep carrying out operations of this magnitude without the help of the country?

"That won't work," said Zur. "We don't want to do anything illegal. We work only within the law, and our tools are limited."



