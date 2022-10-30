The NYC Marathon that helps Holocaust survivors

From September 18 to 21, dozens of people across the US walked or ran six miles in support of Holocaust survivors as part of The Blue Card’s 6-4-6 campaign.

The goal was simple: have people raise funds for needy Holocaust survivors by pledging to walk or run six miles over the course of four days in memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

The main organizer, Jeremy Prawer, wanted the campaign to be something anyone could participate in, from children to the elderly to elite athletes. A long-time supporter of The Blue Card, Jeremy designed a fundraiser that spread awareness of the need to support Holocaust survivors and honored those who didn’t survive.

The campaign set out to raise $60,000 (NIS 210,600), which would support the over 3,000 Holocaust survivor households that The Blue Card serves across the country and surpassed that by raising over $65,000 (NIS227,890).

One-third of the funds raised ensure that Holocaust survivors have the finances to afford all the extra things needed for this year’s Rosh Hashanah.

One-third will ensure that more Holocaust survivors are able to receive a life-saving emergency button and service, free of charge. And lastly, funds will go towards increasing Holocaust Education and awareness.

As we concluded The Blue Card’s 6-4-6 campaign, I am thrilled to share that The Blue Card will once again be participating in the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon on Sunday, November 6.

The TCS New York City Marathon is a one-of-a-kind event. Thousands of people line up in Central Park with one goal: To complete the 26.3-mile trek through the greatest city in the world.

But what often isn’t known are the reasons why people run the marathon. What makes someone want to run such a long distance? Why suffer the pain of training and endurance?

Running to raise awareness

Every year, a group of dedicated runners are running to raise awareness of the thousands of Holocaust survivors in the United States who are living under the poverty line.

Yes, that’s right, Holocaust survivors cannot afford basic necessities such as food, shelter, and medication, decades after they lost everything. The marathon is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of this unjust situation.

There are an estimated 60,000 Holocaust survivors still living in the US. Of those, a third live at or below the poverty line – that is 20,000 people over the age of 77.

Due to the conditions, they were subjected to in the Holocaust – physical abuse, anxiety, prolonged cold, starvation, and more – Holocaust survivors are more likely to suffer from cancer and other serious illnesses and chronic conditions than other older adults. Many did not come here until later in life, especially those from the Former Soviet Union and did not know English.

The Blue Card is the only nonprofit organization in America solely focused on helping Holocaust survivors. It is all we do and all we know. Anything we can do to help this amazing group of people is all that matters to us.

THAT IS why, for this year’s TCS New York City Marathon, we have a host of runners who is training to make a difference. The miles they will run leading up to and during the November 6 spectacle are quite meaningful and can literally change lives.

Each step our runners take will directly support the lives of the over 3,000 survivors we assist every day. The funds raised will go directly toward ensuring that survivors can safely remain in their homes by helping with monthly rent payments and paying for groceries.

Proceeds will also continue to fund personal emergency response buttons that detect falls and provide medical assistance to survivors of crises. Beyond helping survivors today, funds will also be used to provide Holocaust education at no cost to students and the public, ensuring that the Holocaust and survivors are not forgotten.

over $2 million raised

Since 2009, members of Team Blue Card have raised over a combined $2 million (NIS 7 m.), with every dollar directly going to helping Holocaust survivors. With each marathon and each runner, we can provide more assistance to the survivors we serve every day.

That is why The Blue Card is proud to announce a new partnership with Charity Miles, an app that lets users fundraise for charities by walking, running, or biking and turning their logged distance into dollars that go directly to needy Holocaust survivors.

With Charity Miles, you do not have to run a marathon to have an impact. Simply create an account and select The Blue Card as your charity of choice.

Then spread the word to your circles that you are running in support of Holocaust survivors, and they can support you through Charity Miles. You can also look into Charity Miles’ corporate sponsors to get support from them. Download Charity Miles from the App Store to sign up today.

Holocaust survivors are still out there, and they need our help now more than ever. As this population ages, each survivor needs more assistance. The Blue Card and our team of TCS NYC Marathon runners are here to meet the needs of every survivor that we can.

Not everyone can or wants to be a marathon runner, so The Blue Card is planning more events like 6-4-6 so anyone can help raise funds for Holocaust survivors. In the meantime, I encourage you to download Charity Miles. I hope you will consider joining us in ensuring that every Holocaust survivor can age with dignity.

The writer is the executive director of The Blue Card. To learn more, visit: https://bluecardfund.org/become-involved/team-blue-card/