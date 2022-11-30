Kosher keeping Jews in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup don't have many options for Kosher food; mainly bagels and challah, but there is a new Kosher venue in town that has been working under the radar. Rabbi Sholem (he asked that his last name not be publicized), a young Chabad rabbi from Mexico has decided to open a semi-unofficial Chabad house in Doha in honor of the FIFA games. As opposed to those selling bagels with different cold spreads, with official approval from Qatar, Sholem actually offers Jews from around the world meat, schnitzel, fish and many other main dishes with protein - for free.

"Many of the Kosher keeping Jews at the games have been eating the fresh Kosher bagels but they were all craving meat or warm food." Rabbi Sholem

"I wasn't sure if there would be any Kosher food for Jews in Qatar so I decided to promote my own initiative," Sholem told The Jerusalem Post in a phone call from Doha. "Many of the Kosher keeping Jews at the games have been eating the fresh Kosher bagels but they were all craving meat or warm food."

Sholem rented a house and brought a large portion of frozen meats in order to offer the Jewish tourists. He calls his temporary Chabad house "the Kosher House in Qatar," and has already celebrated the last Shabbat with more than 20 Jews from around the world that ate by him - and some actually slept at his house because they wouldn't be able to get there on Shabbat. "I offer people meals and a place to stay," he said. "We cooked food for more than 50 people on Friday for Shabbat and most of them asked me to send it to them or they picked it up."

"I came to see the Mexican soccer games but also wanted to help the many Jews that I knew would come as well," Sholem explained the adventure he decided to take. "I understood that there would not be a Chabad house and I said to myself 'people want to eat meat, they can't live without it."

Hot kosher meals prepared for Jewish tourists in Qatar (credit: Kosher House in Qatar)

"I rented a kitchen and bought meat, while I have funded all of the expenses at the moment. I hope to raise money after the games end in order to cover the costs." He said that he hasn’t had any difficulties in importing Kosher meats and that he has only received positive feedback to date.

"Anyone who needs food and cares about kosher food comes to me, by word of mouth. I haven't publicized this anywhere," he disclosed.

Chabadnik in Qatar on Instagram

He added that those who want to be in touch with him can reach out through an Instagram page that he created, called Chabadnik in Qatar. He added that "soon the Kosher meat that I brought will run out and I'll need to purchase more." All of the meat that he cooks in Doha was imported personally by Sholem.

Kosher House in Qatar's menu includes kosher hamburgers, schnitzel, kebabs, meatballs, salmon, bread and pareve (no dairy or meat ingredients) Pizza and Shabbat foods. "Every day I serve schnitzels and another meat portion," he said.

Last week, Rabbi Marc Schneier of New York denied the claims published by the Post that Qatar banned hot kosher food and Jewish prayer.

Schneier, an influential Jewish figure in the Muslim world and president of the New York-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, a global center for Muslim-Jewish relations, said that "I've been in touch with the Qataris, to their request, in order to make sure that the FIFA World Cup is inclusive to Jews and Israelis. I never asked for hot food," he said. "The only person that spoke to the Qataris about this [on behalf of the Jewish community] was me."

The kosher kitchen that Schneier initiated is under the supervision of Rabbi Mendy Chitrik of Istanbul, chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, and his son Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik.

Frozen kosher meat for the Jewish tourists in Qatar (credit: Kosher House in Qatar)

The food includes the baking of the first bagels in Qatar and other ethnically Jewish delicacies.

At the moment, Kosher in Qatar sells challah for Shabbat, bagel sandwiches with spreads such as hummus, vegetables and smoked salmon.