Fashion meets spirituality in New York's new Hampton Synagogue

Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach, New York, a major meeting place for New York Jews and the global Jewish community, recently got a facelift.

The new synagogue was built in memory of and named for holocaust survivor Jack Gura. The design of the sanctuary overall, according to the Hampton Synagogue's website, is meant to be an abstract retelling of the story of the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai. It incorporates a number of unusual materials including authentic Jerusalem stone and Israeli-made 3D-printed textiles.

Designer Edward Jacobs, known for his work in synagogues and schools worldwide, spearheaded the renovation, bringing together the work of artist Dale Chihuly and Israeli manufacturing company Kornit Digital which produces equipment necessary to 3D print textile goods and decorations at an industrial level.

Empowering artists

According to Gil Shavit, Business Development Manager at Kornit Digital, “Technology empowers all artists to bringtheir creative vision to life via textile, as it does in this moving project. We’re thrilled to play a part in this special,global activity with a distinguished artist like Dale Chihuly, thanks to Edward Jacobs, who brought these two worldstogether.”

Kornit Digital and American artist Dale Chihuly teamed up to bring the Hampton Synagogue to life, using bright colors and textiles digitally printed in Israel. (Courtesy of Kornit Digital)

Chihuly, a renowned American glass artist, also has works displayed worldwide. He worked closely with Jacobs, creating the curtain for the synagogue's ark, also called a parochet, using materials produced by Kornit in Israel and delivered to New York.

Jacobs added, “The ability to precisely identify and connect the old with the new, technology with ancient art, allowsme to tell a unique story with a powerful statement through design. Understanding the changing culture and findingthe right technology, art, and digitalization platforms to share our message form a distinctive combination like theHampton Synagogue. The partnership with Kornit Digital was a true pleasure, from the early stages to the finalresult.”