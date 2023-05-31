The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

American Jewish day school umbrella welcomes future Israeli investment

85% of Orthodox adults said that they attended full-time Jewish day schools for at least one year, as opposed to 31% of Conservative-affiliated Jews and 14% of Reform-affiliated Jews.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 31, 2023 13:35

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 15:23
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora? (photo credit: REUTERS)
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
(photo credit: REUTERS)

American Jewish day school umbrella welcomes the Israeli government's future investment in schools across the Untied States after Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry said it will invest NIS 150 million in establishing a new project to substantially expand the number of children in Jewish day schools in North America.

The project, titled “Aleph Bet,” was unveiled by Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli a few weeks ago during a briefing on his ministry’s work at the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee.

US Jewish day school statistics

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Paul Bernstein, CEO of Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools, shared some interesting statistics regarding Jewish day schools in the US.

According to multiple surveys conducted throughout the pandemic, enrollment was up in day schools across all denominations and most geographic areas. Notably, families that transferred into Jewish day schools because of COVID have mostly stayed. "72% of students who enrolled due to the pandemic re-enrolled for the 2022-23 academic year," Bernstein said. "Enrollment in preschool programs increased by 5% this year, suggesting the pipeline is strong for future students."

Orthodox Jewish children get off a Yeshiva school bus, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City, US, April 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)Orthodox Jewish children get off a Yeshiva school bus, as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City, US, April 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

According to the 2020 Pew Survey, 85% of Orthodox adults said that they attended full-time Jewish day schools for at least one year, as opposed to 31% of Conservative-affiliated Jews and 14% of Reform-affiliated Jews. Additionally, the AVI CHAI Census of Jewish day schools published in 2020 found that a total of 292,172 students were enrolled in Jewish day schools operating at the elementary and secondary school levels in the US in the 2018–2019 school year. This represents an increase of 37,423 students, or 14.7%, in the five-year period between the 2013–2014 census and this report. Each of the previous three censuses showed increases of 11% over the preceding reports.

When asked about Minister Chikli's initiative, Bernstein stated that Prizmah welcomes the Israeli government’s commitment to investing in the growth of Jewish day school education in North America and the diaspora. "We are thrilled at the prospect of partnering with Minister Amichai Chikli and helping to make this a reality," he said. He also mentioned that their top priorities to address to ensure the success of Jewish day schools are affordability, talent and educational excellence.

"In recent years, we have seen creative and successful strategies for approaching the tuition challenge," Bernstein said. "At the school level and the communal level, most recently in places like Seattle, Toronto, San Diego and Atlanta, leaders are deeply invested in experimenting with new models making Jewish day school education more accessible for all families."

Prizmah: Center for Jewish Day Schools is an organization that provides support and resources to Jewish day schools across North America. They have recently launched a nine-month effort, in partnership with the Jewish Education Innovation Challenge (JEIC), to identify, publicize and increase investment in projects to ensure that more qualified and committed day school educators are in the pipeline.

"We know that our teachers and educators, who inspire student learning and development, are the most important factor in the academic excellence and educational success of Jewish day schools," Bernstein said. "We are thrilled that the Aleph Bet project will be focused on training teachers for Jewish and Israel studies - and welcome their involvement and commitment."



Tags American Jewry Americans Jewish day school Jewish Americans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by