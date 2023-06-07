Shoham Nicolet steps down as CEO of Israeli-American Council

In a dramatic announcement, Shoham Nicolet, co-founder and CEO of the Israeli-American Council (IAC), revealed that he is stepping down after 16 years of serving in various leadership positions in the organization.

During his tenure, Nicolet led the IAC through a period of tremendous expansion. Under his guidance, the organization established a presence in dozens of communities across the United States; developed a robust professional infrastructure; and successfully implemented core strategic programs.

Nicolet played a pivotal role in shaping a nationwide activism network dedicated to fighting antisemitism and promoting support for Israel and spearheaded the creation of the IAC National Summit as one of the largest conferences in the Jewish world.

Nicolet's visionary leadership propelled the IAC to its current position as a prominent and influential organization in the American Jewish community.

Propelling the IAC to a major pillar of influence in US Jewry

“My journey with the IAC began more than 16 years ago, alongside a group of colleagues that continues to guide and lead this incredible organization. We built something that, in the end, far exceeded our initial expectations,” said Nicolet.

IAC Rally in New York to show solidarity with Israel during Guardian of the Walls Operation May 2021. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

“I am deeply grateful for my colleagues in the organization’s leadership, for the unwavering support of hundreds of supporters, including the visionary generosity of the remarkable Adelson family, who are known for their business and philanthropic activities. I am also grateful for the dedication of our many volunteers from coast-to-coast, the exceptional IAC team from whom I draw inspiration every single day, and my family. Having served as CEO for the past seven and a half years, it is time for me to spend more time with my family while embarking on new horizons.”

“The IAC is not just a job for Shoham; it is ingrained in his life and heart. Shoham is the exceptional leader that every organization aspires to have, and his dedication to our mission and staff will be missed. Shoham will always be our brother,” said Naty Saidoff, chairman of the board of the IAC.

“His bold outlook and tireless work ethic have shaped the IAC into what it is today. We look forward to welcoming a new CEO with which we will continue to build upon the organization's achievements. The board is fully committed to taking the IAC to even greater heights.”

The IAC is conducting a nationwide search to identify a suitable leader who is not only passionate about the organization's mission but also its future. The search committee supported by Heidrick & Struggles will be leading the process.

Nominations and expressions of interest should be sent to IACCEO@heidrick.com, according to the statement.