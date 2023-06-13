The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Intl. Special Envoys honored for defending Jews worldwide

These envoys have shown exemplary leadership, moral courage nad outstanding contribution to the global fight against antisemitism.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 02:58
American Jewish Committee (AJC) honoring international antisemitism envoys (photo credit: AJC)
American Jewish Committee (AJC) honoring international antisemitism envoys
(photo credit: AJC)

In a world where antisemitism is on the rise, seven brave individuals have dedicated their lives to fighting this scourge. On Monday, these leaders were honored with the inaugural AJC David Harris Award from the American Jewish Committee (AJC), named after the organization’s legendary former CEO.

According to a statement on behalf of the AJC, these envoys have shown exemplary leadership, moral courage and outstanding contribution to the global fight against antisemitism. They were honored in Tel Aviv during the AJC Global Forum, the organization’s annual meeting.

The envoys include Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism; Katharina von Schnurbein, European Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life; Dr. Felix Klein, Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight Against Antisemitism; Lord John Mann, Independent Advisor to the Government on Antisemitism, United Kingdom; Eddo Verdoner, National Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, Netherlands; Fernando Lottenberg, Commissioner for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism, Organization of American States (OAS); Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC director of International Jewish Affairs; Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Antisemitism.

The dedicated individuals

Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s US Director for Combating Antisemitism introduced them at AJC Global Forum. “These are dedicated individuals who have tirelessly devoted themselves to exposing and confronting antisemitism around the world. And we see success. These envoys have shown how we can make progress when we refuse to back down.”

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (credit: AJC) Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (credit: AJC)

Von Schnurbein credited Harris, Huffnagle and others at AJC for convincing governments of their responsibility to act. “Today, more than 30 governments and international organizations have appointed envoys.”

David Harris was AJC CEO from 1990 until October 2022. He is the most decorated American Jewish leader in US history and was once called by the late Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres “the foreign minister of the Jewish people.”

Harris said at the ceremony in Tel Aviv that even after World War II, many nations found it difficult to acknowledge that antisemitism remained a persistent threat within their borders.

AJC President Michael Tichnor later said that Harris “stands in a category of his own when it comes to protecting and advancing the well-being of the Jewish people.”

Tichnor noted that under Harris’s leadership, AJC was the first to sound the alarm about rising antisemitism in Europe in the early 2000s. “David spent decades working with government officials to ensure they knew that fighting antisemitism is not the responsibility of Jews alone.”

AJC is a global advocacy organization for the Jewish people with headquarters in New York City and offices across the US and overseas.



Tags award antisemitism American Jewish Committee AJC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by