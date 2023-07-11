The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish foundation honors Polish rescuers in historic gathering at POLIN Museum

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 11, 2023 15:29
The 2023 Jewish Federation for the Righteous European Seminar Participants pose with JFR EVP Stanlee Stahl, JFR Trustee Dr. Steven Field and University of Waterloo's Robert Jan Van Pelt (photo credit: Courtesy of JFR)
The 2023 Jewish Federation for the Righteous European Seminar Participants pose with JFR EVP Stanlee Stahl, JFR Trustee Dr. Steven Field and University of Waterloo's Robert Jan Van Pelt
(photo credit: Courtesy of JFR)

The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) organized a momentous event on Sunday at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jewry in Warsaw, where the sacrifices of Polish rescuers of Jews living in Warsaw during the Holocaust were recognized.

This gathering marked one of the largest assemblies of living Holocaust rescuers and is likely to be the last of its kind due to the advanced ages of these remarkable individuals, ranging from their late 80s to 100.

The annual JFR program, known for its prestige, has long been recognized as one of the foremost ceremonies honoring rescuers in Poland. After a hiatus since 2019 due to international COVID restrictions, this year's event was a highly anticipated return.

Who attended?

Attended by approximately 14 rescuers, the gathering also welcomed foreign diplomats, religious leaders, and community figures who participated in the ceremony. Among the notable attendees were Israel Ambassador Dr. Yacov Livne and Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

From left: Survivor Marian Kalvary, Ewa Maria Spaczynska, direcotr of the social welfare department of The Union of Jewish Religious Communities of Poland, Ms. Spaczynska's mother, Chief Rabbi of Poland Rabbi Michael Schudrich (credit: Courtesy of JFR) From left: Survivor Marian Kalvary, Ewa Maria Spaczynska, direcotr of the social welfare department of The Union of Jewish Religious Communities of Poland, Ms. Spaczynska's mother, Chief Rabbi of Poland Rabbi Michael Schudrich (credit: Courtesy of JFR)

A delegation comprising 12 teachers from middle and high schools, along with Holocaust center personnel from five different states in the United States, also joined the event. These individuals are actively involved in the JFR's educational programming, which aims to educate students and teachers about the history of the Holocaust and the moral significance of the Righteous as ethical exemplars.

Stanlee Stahl, the Executive Vice President of the JFR, expressed admiration for the rescuers, stating, "These are heroic people of exceptional character who risked their lives and often the lives of their families to save Jews during the Holocaust. This special event is designed to recognize them and give them the proper honor they deserve."

Stahl acknowledged the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, particularly for the rescuers, who were homebound and often living alone during the lockdown. The event provided an opportunity for these extraordinary individuals to gather together once again and pay tribute to their heroism.

However, due to their advanced ages and health concerns, it is expected that this commemoration will likely be the last gathering for the rescuers. Their incredible acts of bravery and sacrifice will forever be remembered as an essential part of Holocaust history.

Beyond honoring the rescuers, the JFR continues its vital work of providing monthly financial assistance to 100 aged and needy Righteous Gentiles in 11 countries. Since its establishment, the JFR has contributed more than $44 million to support these remarkable individuals. Additionally, the organization's Holocaust teacher education program has become a recognized standard for teaching the history of the Holocaust and educating teachers and students about the moral and ethical significance of the Righteous.



