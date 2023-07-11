Jewish orgs in the US express concerns over judicial reform

As anti-judicial reform protest movements in Israel staged a "Day of Resistance" or "Day of Disruption" in response to the approval of the Reasonableness Standard bill on Tuesday, Jewish organizations in the United States have voiced their reactions to the ongoing developments.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a statement on Tuesday expressing its deep concern regarding the renewed efforts by the Israeli government to advance judicial reforms, including the recent passage of the first reading of a bill that would strip the Supreme Court's power to determine the ‘reasonableness’ of Israeli laws.

In their statement, ADL stated, "ADL is greatly concerned by the renewed effort of the Israeli government to pass legislation advancing the judicial reforms, including Monday night’s passage of the first reading of a bill that would strip the Supreme Court's power to determine the ‘reasonableness’ of Israeli laws. We fear this and other initiatives could weaken Israeli democracy, undermine protections for minorities and others, and harm religious pluralism efforts."

"The deep divisions these reforms have rendered in Israeli society, alongside the rise in incendiary rhetoric directed by members of the governing coalition at the Supreme Court and Attorney General, are deeply troubling." Anti-Defamation League

Furthermore, ADL highlighted the significant divisions that have emerged within Israeli society as a result of these reforms. They also expressed alarm over the rise in inflammatory rhetoric directed at the Supreme Court and the Attorney General from members of the governing coalition.

Protests against Israel's judicial overhaul, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod (credit: REUTERS)

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) also expressed concerns about the recent vote in the Knesset to advance a portion of the judicial reform efforts. AJC emphasized the need to resume compromise negotiations initiated by President Isaac Herzog.

In their statement, AJC stated on Monday that "AJC continues to support President Herzog’s efforts to facilitate a compromise between the supporters and opponents of judicial reform. President Herzog today stated that an ‘agreement is attainable.’ We urge the parties to heed his calls."

Since the beginning of the judicial reform process, AJC has maintained a firm belief that any changes to Israel's judicial system should emerge from a deliberative and inclusive process that upholds democratic values, respects minority rights, civil liberties, and preserves essential judicial independence.

AJC further added, "From the outset of the judicial reform process, AJC has expressed our firm belief that any changes to Israel’s judicial system should result from a deliberative, inclusive process that upholds the democratic values of maintaining checks and balances, respecting minority rights and civil liberties, and preserving essential judicial independence."

In addition, the Jewish Federations of North America took to Twitter to express their support for President Isaac Herzog's efforts to reach a negotiated solution amid the ongoing debates surrounding judicial reform in Israel. In a tweet, they said, "Amid the difficult debates underway in Israel on judicial reform, Jewish Federations continue to support President [Isaac] Herzog's efforts to help reach a negotiated solution."

That said, most of the prominent Jewish organizations in the Diaspora haven't reacted to the legislation process of the Reasonableness Standard bill, though many of the have already responded negatively to these legislations in the past half-a-year.