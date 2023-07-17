The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Global educators use tech, innovation to upgrade Jewish studies



By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 17, 2023 17:04
Educators from around the world cooperate on updating Jewish studies. (photo credit: SEFFI SHELVIN)
A diverse group of educators has recently been leveraging technology and entrepreneurial principles to reshape the face of education and Jewish studies.

The world of education is seeing a remarkable transformation. At the center of this evolution are 24 innovative educators who are challenging the status quo, their geographic spread extending from Europe to Australia, and Canada to Colombia. In the quaint southern town of Yerucham, these educators assembled at the MindCET center, each one brimming with ideas and the shared language of Hebrew, all poised to address some of the most pressing challenges in the contemporary education sector.

In a collaborative effort initiated with United Methodology Entrepreneurs, these teachers embarked on a six-month digital journey of ideation and refinement. The result? An array of remarkable, unique tools and solutions ready for real-world testing come September.

Avi Warshavsky, the guiding hand behind the MindCET center, spoke to The Jerusalem Post about the process.

"This journey is about giving innovative educators a platform to reshape education," he said. "We're harnessing their unique perspectives and creativity to address challenges that resonate globally. When these educators return to their home countries to pilot their creations, we'll see the beginning of a new chapter in education."

Educators from around the world. (credit: SEFFI SHELVIN)Educators from around the world. (credit: SEFFI SHELVIN)

Among these innovative solutions, several have already caught the eye of the international educational community. Notably, a joint project by educators from Colombia and Canada stands out. In response to growing disinterest or negative perception about Israel among the youth, these educators developed a safe, online platform to foster constructive dialogue.





Warshavsky noted the importance of this venture, stating, "In this digital age, the importance of creating safe spaces for dialogue cannot be overstated. This platform will serve as a bridge to foster understanding and positive discourse around Israel among the youth."

Another projects reimagines history education

Another groundbreaking project uses artificial intelligence to reimagine the teaching of history. Teachers have innovatively turned the popular game of "21 Questions" into an interactive guessing game about historical figures, bringing history education to life.

"Infusing fun and engagement into education is key," said Warshavsky. "This interactive approach transforms history learning into a memorable experience, and that's exactly what education should do."

Each of these trailblazing educators stands as a beacon of change. Their dedication, creativity, and innovative spirit are revolutionizing the landscape of education. But it's not just about adopting modern learning tools; they are the architects of these innovations.

Warshavsky eloquently summed up the role of these educators, stating, "These aren't just teachers—they're visionaries shaping the future of education. They're not just using modern tools; they're creating them. They're inspiring the next generation of learners while challenging the norms of traditional education."



