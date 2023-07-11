Israeli firm BiblePics uses AI to let people talk to biblical characters

A new platform called BiblePics, made by Sinay Elihay, aims to fuse the wisdom of the Bible with artificial intelligence.

By using visual storytelling and cutting-edge AI algorithms, BiblePics hopes to offer an immersive experience that breathes life into ancient scriptures, making them accessible, engaging, and relevant for people of all ages and backgrounds.

At the heart of BiblePics lies the convergence of AI and biblical narratives. The platform utilizes AI technology to try and enhance the exploration and understanding of the scriptures. Through visual imagery, interactive tools, and AI-driven features, BiblePics attempts to transport users on a journey, creating a connection with the Bible.

Elihay's inspiration came from a simple conversation with his eight-year-old son, Jordan, who expressed his disenchantment with the Bible due to its lengthy text and lack of visual appeal. Elihay then hoped to bridge the gap between ancient texts and the modern reader and to let Gen Z "Binge the Bible." To do this, he worked to create a platform that would infuse the Bible with captivating visuals, interactive elements, and AI-powered conversations

AI technology serves as the cornerstone of BiblePics. Through AI-generated images, the team aims to captivate users' imagination and foster deeper connections with biblical stories. These visuals are meant to serve as powerful tools to engage both children and adults, enabling them to comprehend and appreciate the messages of the scriptures.

An image of the biblical story of Cain and Abel is seen, having been made by artificial intelligence thanks to BiblePics. (credit: Biblepics.co)

BiblePics also incorporates an AI-powered chat feature that lets users engage in conversations with biblical figures. Users can speak with characters such as Adam, Eve, Moses, and Abraham, as well as characters like Jesus in the New Testament (for Christian clients), with the hope of fostering a personal connection with the text. Furthermore, the interactive nature of the chat feature is meant to help users delve into the depths of scripture in a conversational manner to encourage exploration and facilitate a deeper understanding.

In a chat with some of these characters, the AI version of King David spoke of his red hair and love for music, as well as his close relationship with Jonathan. The AI version of Abraham spoke about the complexities of leaving his father, while traveling to the Land of Canaan, and mentioned that he is “the father of many nations.”

Elihay explained during an interview with The Jerusalem Post that accuracy is of paramount importance when it comes to AI technology, “especially in the context of biblical scriptures.” To address this concern, BiblePics said its team meticulously trained the AI models and algorithms on a vast corpus of biblical text. By feeding the AI with scripture and defining boundaries, they hope to ensure accurate and contextually appropriate responses. The team says they placed great emphasis on the integrity and faithfulness of the biblical narratives, ensuring that the AI characters only provide answers they would be certain about, preventing any misinformation or inaccuracies.

“The adoption of a chat-based interface stems from the belief that feedback is a vital aspect of learning and engagement,” Elihay explained. Unlike traditional question-and-answer mechanisms, the chat format allows users to interact, ask questions, and receive answers in a more engaging and conversational manner. “The intriguing nature of the chat interface captivates users, encouraging them to delve deeper into the richness of biblical knowledge and spark meaningful conversations,” he said.

BiblePics: A visionary business model

As BiblePics embarks on its official launch, the platform currently offers all its features free of charge.

“The team is committed to the long-term journey and considers user feedback an invaluable component of their growth,” Elihay said, adding that “we have ventured into the sale of BiblePics-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, as a way to support the project's continued development and expansion.”

BiblePics is the result of a unique collaboration between two Jews and two Muslims, which Elihay said symbolizes the profound belief that bridges can be built even between seemingly different worlds.

“Embracing the inclusive nature of the Bible, which stands at the foundations of the three major religions, our team seeks to remind the world of the universal messages of forgiveness, kindness, faith, spirituality, and the eternal relevance of these stories,” he concluded.

BiblePics, a smartphone app that uses artificial intelligence to help make the Bible more relatable and accessible to younger readers. (credit: Biblepics.co)

Looking ahead, Elihay said he sees vast opportunities on the horizon, as the Faithtech ecosystem holds tremendous potential for growth and impact. BiblePics aims to penetrate key markets, including Israel, the United States, Spain, and Portugal, by partnering with educational institutions. By offering AI-powered tools, BiblePics aims to empower students and educators to explore the depths of biblical knowledge in interactive and engaging ways. Furthermore, the platform also hopes to branch into the realm of B2B solutions, aiding companies in enhancing user engagement through customized chatbots, interactive content, and gamification.

The BiblePics app is currently available for Android devices, on Google Play.