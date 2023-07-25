The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russia to launch online guide to Jewish history of Yekaterinburg

Visitors and residents of Yekaterinburg will be able to independently create and explore routes that will provide educational material about the history of the city's Jewish community. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2023 12:33

Updated: JULY 25, 2023 12:38
Yekaterinburg, Russia (photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)
Yekaterinburg, Russia
(photo credit: WALLPAPER FLARE)

The Russian city of Yekaterinburg will launch an online guide to the Jewish history of the city in honor of its 300th anniversary, Russian state media TASS reported on Tuesday.

The guide currently exists in an in-person medium and this year won the 5th All-Russian Competition for Best Practices in the Field of Ethnic Relations.

The Russian news agency announced that it will host a press conference regarding the launch of the online guide to Jewish Yekaterinburg.

Sergey Plakhotin, the deputy head of Yekaterinburg, will speak at the conference along with Museum of the History of Yekaterinburg researcher Ekaterina Kaluznikova and Irina Gutkina, the director of the Yekaterinburg Jewish Cultural Center.

City of Yekaterinburg (credit: Wikimedia Commons) City of Yekaterinburg (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As part of the "Unknown Yekaterinburg" project, visitors and residents of Yekaterinburg will be able to independently create and explore routes that will provide educational material about the history of the Ural city’s Jewish community. 

Yekaterinburg has a Jewish community with its own Chabad center, located centrally within the city itself.

The Jewish community in Yekaterinburg is small, and in 2003, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that the city had a population of only 13,000 Jews. Nevertheless, Jews from the city have risen to prestigious leadership roles.

In 2013, Yekaterinburg elected Yevgeny Roizman, a man of patrilineal Jewish heritage, to the position of mayor.

The execution site of Russia's last tsar

Yekaterinburg is famously known as the site of the execution of Tsar Nicholas II and his family. According to the US embassy in Russia, it is Russia’s third or fourth most populated city with 1.5 million people.

The TASS press conference dedicated to the launch of the online guide will be held in a hybrid, in-person and online format. However, the news agency announced that entrance to the event will only be open to previously accredited media representatives. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's health system strikes after violent night of protests

Israeli protesters confront Israeli Police during rally against Israeli Goverment's judicial overhaul bills in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by