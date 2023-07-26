The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

White House blasts Fox News host's claim that 'you had to be useful' in death camps'

The comment came as Greg Gutfeld berated a Jewish cohost who was critiquing a Florida Department of Education curriculum that recommends teaching that slaves acquired useful skills.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JULY 26, 2023 02:28

Updated: JULY 26, 2023 02:30
The Fox News logo (illustrative). (photo credit: Johnny Silvercloud/Flickr)
The Fox News logo (illustrative).
(photo credit: Johnny Silvercloud/Flickr)

WASHINGTON — In an extraordinary swipe at a popular Fox News Channel host, a White House official condemned Greg Gutfeld’s claim that “you had to be useful” to survive Nazi death camps.

“What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday –- and has so far failed to condemn –- is an obscenity,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said Tuesday in an unsolicited email to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The comment came as Gutfeld berated a Jewish cohost who was critiquing a Florida Department of Education curriculum that recommends teaching that slaves acquired useful skills. “Did you ever read ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’?” Gutfeld said. “Vic Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills! You had to be useful! Utility! Utility kept you alive!”

The 1946 classic by Viktor Frankl, a Jewish psychiatrist who survived the Holocaust, posits that inmates were likelier to survive if their lives held meaning. The search for meaning in everyday actions was for Frankl — who was not known to have gone by “Vic” — transcendent, not utilitarian.

Viktor Frankl: In our response lies our growth and freedom (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Viktor Frankl: In our response lies our growth and freedom (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust,” Bates said.

The singling out of a Fox personality was rare for the Biden White House, signaling how fraught culture wars are figuring large in the political landscape less than a year and a half before the presidential election.

Gutfeld, who helms a popular nighttime program, was appearing on a daytime show he cohosts called “The Five,” which routinely includes at least one liberal to debate the issues of the day with another four conservatives. In this case the designated liberal was Jessica Tarlov, a Jewish essayist.

Harris’s condemnation of a new Florida middle school curriculum

The panel was discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’s condemnation of a new Florida middle school curriculum covering the history of American slavery. In a section entitled “Analyze events that involved or affected Africans from the founding of the nation through Reconstruction,” the curriculum recommends, “Instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” Harris said last week ahead of a trip to Florida. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not stand for it.”

Harris, typical of many incumbent vice presidents, is taking on a role as political attack dog ahead of the 2024 election. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for the Republican nomination, although he is currently distantly trailing former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, who has come under fire for removing books from school libraries and curricula, called Harris’ claim a lie, which is what prompted “The Five” session, where the panelists discussed whether rHarris had fairly represented the curriculum. Tarlov said she thought Harris had a point.

“And frankly, I’m just fundamentally uncomfortable with this sentence that Blacks benefited at all from this,” Tarlov said. “And, you know, it made me think of someone — obviously, I’m not Black, but I’m Jewish — would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews right while they were hanging out in concentration camps. We learned a strong work ethic, right? Maybe you learned a new skill.”

Gutfeld’s response suggesting that Tarlov’s hypothetical was reasonable, not offensive, angered many.

“Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop,” Bates said in his email. “Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel begins to see economic ramifications of judicial reform

Medical staff demonstrate outside the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv during a 24-hour strike in response to the government's judicial overhaul, on July 25, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
4

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
5

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by