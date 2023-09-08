The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Rainbow Club in Yeshiva': JQY's animated LGBTQ videos aim to foster dialogue

The videos aim to frame a new community conversation about LGBTQ+ issues that allows "disagreements without divisiveness."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 05:14
Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Participants in the annual Jerusalem pride march on June 1, 2023
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

JQY (Jewish Queer Youth) has premiered a series of animated videos to foster kinder, more productive dialogue about the treatment of LGBTQ+ youth in Orthodox Jewish educational settings, according to a press release published on Thursday.

The main video of the series, "Rainbow Club in Yeshiva," tells the story of three yeshiva students who are trying to form an LGBTQ+ student club. The video aims to frame a new community conversation about LGBTQ+ issues that allows "disagreements without divisiveness."

The main characters of the video are Pinky Circleberg, Saphir Oval, and Goldie Cohen, represented by colored shapes. The characters interact with the yeshiva principal, Rabbi Greenbox, with the narrator asking the audience to help the rabbi respond to their request.

A second video, Pinky and Pride, introduces a character named Pinky and his Grandma Circleberg to answer the question "Why Pride?"

People take part in an annual LGBTQ Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN) People take part in an annual LGBTQ Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/CORINNA KERN)

The videos, posted on JQY's social media channels, come in the context of the High Holidays and after a year of legal battles between Yeshiva University and a campus Pride alliance. It also comes after a New Jersey kosher bakery refused to make rainbow cupcakes for a synagogue and Pride banners were briefly removed in another New Jersey community at the request of a synagogue.

'Disagreement does not have to be disagreeable'

“We want to model a community conversation about Orthodox LGBTQ+ issues that we can be proud of,” said JQY founder and Clinical Director Mordechai Levovitz. “Disagreement does not have to be disagreeable. We seek to frame a communal discussion where queer people define who we are, what we want, and why we want it. There are no wrong responses, and the hope is that commenters respond with curiosity and not combativeness.”

The videos are aimed primarily at educational institutions, but also at the wider Orthodox and general communities.

Besides the animated videos, JQY also has a library of videos and other resources about Jewish LGBTQ+ life and tolerance.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by