The story behind Kylie Jenner's new Jewish man

Hollywood's new "it" couple, Kylie Jenner and Jewish heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, made a grand romantic debut, with all eyes on them during Beyoncé's 42nd birthday concert last week at LA's SoFi Stadium. TMZ shared video clips of the lovebirds, surrounded by other A-listers, showcasing their intense chemistry.

Born in New York City and raised amidst an artistic ambiance in Manhattan Plaza, Hell's Kitchen, Chalamet has Jewish roots that run deep. His mother, Nicole Flender, boasts a Jewish Russian and Jewish Austrian heritage. A Yale graduate, Flender's background in Broadway dancing and current real estate profession adds another layer to Timothée's multifaceted background.

While Chalamet's impressive acting credentials - including an Academy Award nomination and roles in hits like "Call Me by Your Name", "Lady Bird", and "Dune" - are widely known, there's more to him than meets the eye.

The young actor's connection to his Jewish heritage isn't just ancestral. In 2022, The Independent mentioned sightings of Chalamet on "The Lox Club" - a niche dating app crafted exclusively for "Jews with ridiculously high standards".

Furthermore, Chalamet's profound performance as Elio Perlman in "Call Me by Your Name" resonated deeply within modern Jewish communities. His character, Elio, grapples with his Jewish identity, symbolized vividly by wearing a Star of David pendant - a gesture mirrored by his on-screen lover, Oliver.

Jewish representation in film

Discussing the importance of this Jewish representation in film, Chalamet once shared in an interview with film critic Matt Hoffman, "There’s something tangible in watching it and doing it." The actor's personal connection to his heritage and the depth with which he portrayed Elio's struggles indicate the significance of these elements in his life.

Jenner is probably the second Kardashian to be in a romantic relationship with a Jew. Her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian was in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, who is also proudly Jewish. Disick and Kardashian have three children, though the couple separated a number of years ago.