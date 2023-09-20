Missouri adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a declaration that adopted the working definition of antisemitism as established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). The declaration additionally recognized September 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri on Tuesday.

The news was detailed in a Tuesday press release from the Missouri governor’s office.

The governor’s proclamation highlights a historical connection between Missouri and Israel among its premises, recounting how President Harry S. Truman, who himself was from Missouri, was “the first world leader to officially recognize Israel as a legitimate Jewish state on May 14, 1998.”

“While we always want to recognize, honor, and appreciate the contributions members of the Jewish faith make to our culture and communities across the state,” Governor Parson said, “we especially want to do so during Jewish American Heritage Month. We also want to take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism towards Jewish people and bigotry of any kind. Today and every day, we say hate and discrimination have no home in Missouri."

The declaration goes on to celebrate the long history of Jews in the state, recognizing their roles as community leaders and contributors to Missouran society.

It also notes that, as of last year, Jews made up 1.1% of the state’s population.

Furthermore, the declaration notes that Jewish American Heritage Month plays a significant role in recognizing the contributions of American Jews to the country and recognizes antisemitism as an ongoing problem that Missouri categorically opposes and states that society should strive to eliminate.

Broad acceptance of the IHRA definition

The final premise of the declaration highlights the IHRA definition of antisemitism, noting that it “has been adopted or endorsed by more than 1,100 global agencies, including over 40 countries, 31 states in the United States, over 250 provinces and cities, and over 350 education institutions.”

The declaration continues, stating that due to the recognition of its premises, it officially declares September 2023 as Jewish American Heritage Month in the state of Missouri and adopts the IHRA antisemitism definition.

Senior members of Missouri’s leadership, including Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, State Treasurer Vivek Malek, and Attorney General Andrew Bailey all commended the governor's declaration supporting Missouri’s Jewish community.

IHRA defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

Echoing the essence of Governor Parson’s declaration, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe stated “During Jewish American Heritage Month, we celebrate our state’s strong support for Israel and those of the Jewish faith. We also reaffirm Missouri’s commitment to rejecting antisemitism and discrimination toward the Jewish community.”