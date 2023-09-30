Jewish pop sensation ‘Pink’ was performing in Texas when an anti-circumcision protester disrupted her concert.

The protester, disrupting Pink’s singing, displayed a message on his phone reading “Circumcision: cruel and harmful”.

Footage from 3 days ago has circulated of Pink confronting the protester, in front of all the concert attendees. Pink asked “What does that say? Oh wow. You’re making a whole point right now, aren’t you? Do you feel good about yourself? Are you going to be alright? You spent all this money to come here and do that? Come on, dude.”

Pink then asked security to escort the protester out, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision… Get it out, you need to get that out of here. Get that cancer out, man.”

The Jewish Chronicle reported that this was not the first time that the singer was accosted by anti-circumcision protesters. In 2019, Pink shared a photo of her son on the beach where his penis was visible. Social media users were quick to condemn Pink’s decision to circumcise her son. U.S. singer P!NK smiles during a question and answer session at Humberside Collegiate Institute in Toronto April 7, 2006. (credit: REUTERS)

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper,” she responded at the time.

The Jewish tradition of circumcision

Circumcision is a traditional practise where the foreskin of a penis is removed.

In Judaism, the practise occurs in a ceremony, known as a brit milah, when a baby turns 8 days old. Muslims also conduct circumcisions as a religious tradition.

There are also a number of health benefits to circumcisions, according to the UK’s National Health Service. It can be used to treat phimosis, recurrent balanitis, paraphimosis, Balanitis xerotica obliterans and, in some cases, penile cancer.

The NHS also reported that there is evidence to suggest that circumcision can lower the risk of contracting HIV.