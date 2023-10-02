Chilean Jewish multi-millionaire Leonardo Farkas extended a lifeline to a 92-year-old woman living on the streets, pledging a 2 million Chilean pesos (about $2,230) to improve her quality of life, in a Tweet on X last week.

Farkas, a colorful figure, with millions of followers on social media, has once again demonstrated his creative philanthropic spirit by reaching out to an elderly woman facing dire circumstances. In a heartfelt tweet, he related a photo that touched his heart, of a 92-year-old woman living on the streets, selling handmade bags. In response, Farkas made a generous offer, pledging to deposit 2 million Chilean pesos to improve her quality of life, stating, "Please find her and tell her where I can deposit 2 million to improve her life a bit."

Mi país esta fabuloso.Mientras políticos siguen dividiendo a la gente con temas del pasado (Sin solución). Jóvenes se hacen millonarios con "Fundaciones" y adultos mayores en la calle trabajando hasta morir. Seguidores me envían imágenes de esta abuelita de 92 años en la… pic.twitter.com/dYFWOaaNBX — leonardofarkas (@leonardofarkas) September 28, 2023

Farkas also expressed his concern for the state of his country, by writing "My country is fabulous. While politicians continue to divide people with unresolved issues from the past [Without a solution]." He also highlighted the disparity between young millionaires claiming to support charitable foundations and elderly citizens struggling to make ends meet, saying, "Young people become millionaires with 'Foundations,' and elderly people are on the streets working until they die."

Farkas' philanthropic efforts

Farkas is a prominent Chilean businessman and philanthropist renowned for his generous donations to charitable causes and individuals in need. His philanthropic efforts have included financial support for those facing hardships, educational initiatives, and disaster relief, making him a notable figure in Chilean society. A homeless person sleeps in the street on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem on September 23, 2020, during a nationwide lockdown (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

In addition to his recent act of generosity, Farkas, 56 years old, has a history of philanthropic endeavors. Notably, he visited the Kotel in Jerusalem a few months ago under heavy security and handed out many $100 bills to people in need.

Farkas' parents were Hungarian Jews who emigrated to South America from Transylvania in 1939, and he has been dedicated to charitable causes throughout his life. In the past, he donated hundreds of millions of Pesos to a fundraising campaign for disabled children, further cementing his reputation as a compassionate benefactor.