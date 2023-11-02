American Reform Jews' support for Israel drops amid Gaza war

In the span of three turbulent weeks marked by the Swords of Iron Operation and war with Hamas, the sense of solidarity that American Reform Jews traditionally held for Israel has notably dwindled, plunging from a substantial 72% during the first week of the war to a mere 59% during the third week. This pronounced dip, as highlighted in a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) and the World Zionist Organization (WZO), casts a spotlight on the shifting sentiments within a key Jewish demographic in the United States. Once steadfast allies, Reform Jews are now grappling with complex feelings of disconnection from a nation that has been central to Jewish identity and unity.

Let’s just understand the data before we try and understand what has gone wrong with the relationship of the largest religious-affiliated Jewish stream in America, and Israel: According to the survey, the proportion of Reform Jews who said the events will make them feel closer to Israel dropped from 72% in the first week of the war to 59% in the third week. The main change is expressed in a significant rise in the percentage of those who believe that the events "will not change" their relationship with Israel.

The fragmenting bond: Reform Judaism and Israel

The estrangement felt by many in the Reform movement is strikingly significant given the historical underpinnings of their connection with Israel. As a religious stream that places high value on social justice and humanitarian principles, the actions and policies of Israel during times of conflict are subject to intense scrutiny and often, moral dissonance. The JPPI's findings not only reflect an immediate reaction to the ongoing strife but also suggest a deeper, more long-term reevaluation of the alliance between American liberal Jewish values and Israeli statecraft.

The divide within the American Jewish community appears most palpable in intimate settings, where discussions about the war are prevalent among friends and family, yet markedly absent in professional environments. This dichotomy points to the deeply personal and often contentious nature of the subject, and perhaps to a hesitancy to broach a topic that may elicit a multitude of divisive opinions. PRO-ISRAEL advocates protest across from a JVP rally in Atlanta, last Tuesday. (credit: Cheryl Dorchinsky/Atlanta Israel Coalition)

Religious streams and political currents

Differences in political leanings also illuminate the nuances within the community's response to Israel's actions. While support remains stronger among centrist and conservative Jews, the liberal sectors, particularly the Reform, show a clear trend toward disengagement. These patterns underscore the intersectionality of political ideology and religious identity in shaping the American Jewish discourse on Israel.

In June, Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, one of the more conservative-leaning rabbis in the Reform movement told The Jerusalem Post “I fear that we are losing the soul of the Reform movement. But the process of distancing from Israel was gathering strength for many years before this government came into existence.”

This was one of the many topics he set at the center of a conference he hosted with Reform rabbis, discussing inner challenges that the movement has been dealing with for a while. Hirsch stated that critiquing decision-makers is a sign of health and vitality in the Jewish community. However, turning "against Israel; to join our ideological opponents and political enemies in castigating Zionism, is a sign of Jewish illness."

He concluded by stating that "Judaism absent Jewish peoplehood is not Judaism; it is something else.” Separation from the Land of Israel was never considered permanent in Jewish history: “At no time in the history of our people was separation from the Land of Israel considered permanent.” Hirsch added that it is "inconceivable," to imagine North American Reform Judaism without what has been built in Israel over the past fifty years.

That said, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), expressed in an interview with Ynet news while in Israel, that he would like to "express in very clear terms,” that “we may disagree about politics and policies, but we stand with the people and the State of Israel in this critical moment and we're working intensely in North America to show support and to build even more connection to Israel."

Rabbi Meir Azari, one of Israel’s veteran Reform rabbis understands this trend, but looks at it a bit differently: “The Reform leadership in North America has significantly changed its attitude towards Israel for the better, recognizing the extent of the division and disaster,” he said. “Political disputes over the movement's status and other issues have been set aside. There is widespread affection within the leadership. Among the adult community members, the admiration for Israel is boundless.”

Yet the reason, according to Azari, for the decline in support, is due to the fact that the younger generation consumes its media online or from social media, which is skewed against Israel. “For the youth, Israel's image is marred by the atrocities in Gaza. During the first week, the focus was on the atrocities in Israel. This represents a younger generation that struggles to identify balanced media coverage. This leads to the issue of the younger generation's inability to communicate effectively with their peers.”

Azari’s point is clear: Both the rabbinic and political leadership in the US are with Israel, but those who consume their news from nonjournalistic sources, see Israel as the demon.

According to the PEW survey, in 2020, 54% of US Jews identified with the Reform (37%) and Conservative (17%) movements, echoing the 2013 figures, while Orthodox Jews accounted for 9%, other branches such as Reconstructionist and Humanistic Judaism composed 4%, and those unaffiliated with any branch made up 32%. Orthodox Jews remained traditionally observant with strong ties to Israel, a conservative political leaning, and younger demographics. In contrast, Conservative and Reform Jews were generally less observant, older, culturally engaged, and somewhat attached to Israel.

The current trajectory of American Reform Jewry's relationship with Israel, as underscored by the JPPI's analysis, is at a crossroads. It is one shaped by the conflict's evolution and the internal discourse it has provoked. The challenge for community leaders and institutions is to facilitate a dialogue that respects the diversity of opinions while retaining a meaningful connection to Israel.

As American Reform Jews continue to reconcile their liberal values with their historical bonds to Israel, their collective stance is likely to reflect a broader ideological exploration—one that could redefine the contours of Jewish solidarity in the 21st century.