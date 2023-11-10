Prominent alumni of University College London (UCL) have come together to express their deep concern over the surge of antisemitism on campus. In a joint letter addressed to President and Provost Dr. Michael Spence, the alumni voiced their outrage and called for immediate action.

The letter begins by referencing a tragic massacre that occurred on October 7, where Hamas terrorists claimed the lives of 1400 civilians in Israel. The brutal nature of the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of innocent families, children, and elderly individuals, sent shockwaves worldwide. The alumni pointed out that more Jews were killed on that day than on any single day since the end of the Holocaust.

The concern of the alumni lies in the subsequent reactions within the UCL community. They highlighted several instances of what they perceive as glorification of the terrorist organization Hamas:

The UCL Marxist Society published graphics calling for 'Intifada until victory.'

UCL Students for Justice in Palestine shared a graphic quoting Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader, describing the attacks as a 'heroic fight.'

The same student group shared graphics referring to Hamas terrorists as 'Palestinian resistance fighters' and glorified the individuals involved in the October 7 massacre.

The UCL Arab and North African Society shared content asserting 'resistance is an honor' and denying the existence of Israel, alluding to justifications for acts of terrorism.

The UCL branch of UCU passed a motion calling for 'Intifada until victory' and a 'mass uprising' while condemning peace efforts.

The UCL UCU branch's Twitter account repeatedly posted articles from the 'Quds News Network,' associated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The alumni emphasized that these actions could be interpreted as "glorifying the murder of Jews by Hamas," which is a proscribed terrorist organization. They stated that such behavior is not only morally reprehensible but also illegal, and it tarnishes the reputation of the institution. Rockefeller Building, University College London (credit: Gnesener1900 / CC 3.0)

Letter stresses the link between words and actions

The letter then addresses the responsibility of UCL's academic and student community, stressing that words can quickly turn into dangerous actions, as seen in recent events in Dagestan, where tens violently entered airport in search of Jews.

While acknowledging that UCL has condemned some of the behavior on campus, the alumni said they believe that this has not been sufficient, as harassment of Jewish students continues. They called for concrete actions:

Thoroughly investigate all complaints from students, staff, and third parties.

Expedite the complaints procedure.

Treat all complaints with the utmost seriousness.

Launch an independent investigation into the executive leadership of the UCL branch of UCU and discipline academics found in breach of university policies.

Launch an independent investigation into student committees of relevant societies and discipline students found in breach of university policies.

A UCL spokesperson said: "We utterly condemn antisemitism in all its forms and have made this clear to our community.

“Over recent weeks, we have investigated several antisemitic incidents and have acted swiftly to take appropriate action through our disciplinary processes, including suspending the Marxist Society. We also, however, have a responsibility to balance any actions we take with our legal duty to uphold freedom of speech.

“We have condemned the University College Union’s incoherent and disturbing motions and have demanded that the UCU, which is an organization independent from UCL, remove these. We will take action if they do not do so.

“The well-being and welfare of our staff and students is our number one priority and we encourage all members of our community to report any such incidents, so we can investigate and take action.”

Rabbi Pini Dunner, Senior Rabbi of Young Israel of North Beverly Hills, who signed the letter, told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that the UCL response, citing freedom of speech, is problematic.

"I don't understand how incitement and hatred towards Jews, can be seen as freedom of speech. Especially since antisemitism is increasing because of these types of actions."

Rabbi connects university antisemitism to funding from Qatar

"They need to re-look at their policies," Dunner said of UCL. "There are Jews around the world suffering from antisemitism, physically. The ridiculous ideals allowing such activity by labeling it as free speech may result in violence against Jews. It's horrendous."

Dunner added that the main problem with these institutions is that they're funded by Qatar. "Many universities are funded by Qatar. You can't compete with them."

The alumni appealed to UCL's historical legacy of secularism, liberalism, and tolerance, urging the university to uphold these values.

The letter was signed by prominent individuals, including Baroness Ruth Deech, Ambassador Alan Baker, and several senior rabbis and members of parliament.