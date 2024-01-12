Over 1,000 Israeli students enroll in N. American Jewish schools post-war

Following the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Jewish day schools and yeshivas in North America have experienced a historic influx, enrolling over 1,000 temporary Israeli students, a significant indicator of the changing educational landscape.
In the comprehensive Enrollment Trend Report released in January, key statistics paint a vivid picture of the educational shifts following the conflict. Authored by experts Amy Adler, Odelia Epstein, and Beth Rivkind, the report covers the period from October 2023 to December 8th, 2023, analyzing responses from 110 schools across the United States and Canada.
A notable finding is the nearly doubled number of inquiries from temporary Israeli students compared to the last report. "Ninety-five percent of schools reported receiving inquiries and/or enrollment from temporary Israeli students interested in transferring on a short-term basis to a Jewish day school," the study noted. This led to over 1,000 temporary Israeli students enrolling in the surveyed schools.
The report also highlighted an emerging trend of mid-year transfer interest from public and independent school students. This indicates a broader shift in educational preferences, possibly influenced by the geopolitical climate.
Furthermore, the schools' response to this influx has been immediate. Jewish day schools and yeshivas have swiftly adapted to accommodate these new students. The report commended the schools for their resilience and the community-driven approach in providing comprehensive support for the incoming students and their families.The involvement of local Jewish organizations has been pivotal in this transition. In addition, thirty-nine percent of schools reported inquiries and or enrollment from public school students interested in transferring mid-year.