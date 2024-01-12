Over 1,000 Israeli students enroll in N. American Jewish schools post-war

Following the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Jewish day schools and yeshivas in North America have experienced a historic influx, enrolling over 1,000 temporary Israeli students, a significant indicator of the changing educational landscape.

In the comprehensive Enrollment Trend Report released in January, key statistics paint a vivid picture of the educational shifts following the conflict. Authored by experts Amy Adler, Odelia Epstein, and Beth Rivkind, the report covers the period from October 2023 to December 8th, 2023, analyzing responses from 110 schools across the United States and Canada.

A notable finding is the nearly doubled number of inquiries from temporary Israeli students compared to the last report. "Ninety-five percent of schools reported receiving inquiries and/or enrollment from temporary Israeli students interested in transferring on a short-term basis to a Jewish day school," the study noted. This led to over 1,000 temporary Israeli students enrolling in the surveyed schools.

The report also highlighted an emerging trend of mid-year transfer interest from public and independent school students. This indicates a broader shift in educational preferences, possibly influenced by the geopolitical climate.