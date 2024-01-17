As Lebanese-American porn star Mia Khalifa was exiting Miami airport when she was confronted by a Jewish woman who confronted her over her vocal anti-Israel stance, according to media reports and a video Khalifa shared on X on Tuesday.

The Jewish woman repeated “Am YIsrael Chai,” a phrase in Hebrew which translates to “the people of Israel live.” The Jewish woman, accompanied by her son, also displayed a necklace displaying the Hebrew spelling for life.

In the video, Khalifa can be heard making a number of personal comments about the woman. Khalifa told the woman “Get away from me, you smell awful. Oh my god, you smell like knock-off falafel.”

Mia Khalifa (credit: TWITTER)

The “knock-off falafel” comment could be connected to the longstanding tension over Israel’s national dish, which some claim was culturally appropriated from the Palestinians. The dish is a regional staple made from chickpeas and various spices.

In another comment, Khalifa told the woman “You waiting for the bus? Because I am waiting for my valet.” This comment is seemingly a reference to the wealth disparity between the two women.

Khalifa has an estimated networth of $5 million USD, according to the Women In The World organization and multiple media reports. The source claims that Khalifa made only $12,000 working in pornography and the rest of her wealth was generated through social media and endorsing products.

What did Mia Khalifa have to say about the incident?

Addressing the incident on X, Khalifa wrote “The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn’t stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She’s a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for.” Advertisement

Khalifa has since reposted responses to her video, which gained over 10,000 reposts and 57,000 likes, along with footage claiming to be of Gaza with attached commentary referring to the conflict as a “genocide.”