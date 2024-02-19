Jewish UK MP married to Israeli offered security over threats

Damien Egan, a newly elected Member of Parliament and member of the Labour Party, has been offered extra security over threats he received relating to his Israeli husband’s service in the IDF, according to multiple media reports from Sunday.

Parliamentary authorities are currently holding discussions related to Egan’s protection as anti-Israel activists have targeted the married couple with numerous threats, the Daily Mail reported.

Egan converted to Judaism after marrying Yossi Felberbaum, the Jewish Chronicle reported. Felberbaum worked his mandatory service in the IDF and continued on as a software engineer, the JC published.

Rapper Lowkey, who has repeatedly been accused of antisemitism, drew mass attention to Egan’s marriage over X. Lowkey told his nearly 380,000 followers “Israeli soldier Yossi Felberbaum actively recruits for the infamous Israeli military intelligence Unit 8200. Labour Party National Campaign Co-ordinator Pat McFadden applauds Labour Party candidate Damien Egan, after he won the Kingswood Parliamentary by-election, at Kingswood Park, in Thornbury, Britain, February 16, 2024. (credit: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS)

“It spies on Palestinian electronic communications for the purpose of blackmail and secret evidence. It has been condemned by 43 whistleblowers from within the unit.”

Israeli soldier Yossi Felberbaum actively recruits for the infamous Israeli military intelligence Unit 8200. It spies on Palestinian electronic communications for the purpose of blackmail and secret evidence. It has been condemned by 43 whistleblowers from within the unit. https://t.co/3RHACHAu6a — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) February 16, 2024

Jewish community condemn the incident

Mike Katz, chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, told the JC "It's disgusting that a new MP's husband is targeted by left-wing trolls, using the worst conspiratorial left antisemitism, simply because he once served in the Israeli army. It's racism and so-called progressives doing this on Twitter should take a long hard look at themselves."

Gary Mond, Chairman of the National Jewish Assembly in the UK told the Jerusalem Post "An individual who has served in the Israeli Defence Forces, in whatever capacity, should take great pride in what they have achieved, as should all of us, not just in the war in recent months but before it as well.

“The battle against Islamist fundamentalism, which is what this war is about, affects us all and Yossi Felberbaum should be applauded by all freedom-loving people, Jewish or not, rather than attacked.

Hostility toward pro-Israel MPs

This incident is one of an increasing number, as referenced by Mond who said "The fact that, as a consequence new Labour MP Damien Egan needs extra security is unfortunate but necessary, and is another aspect of the growing terror facing pro-Israel MPs, just as the firebombing of Conservative MP Mike Freer's constituency offices has shown."

Mike Freer had made the recent decision to leave British politics after facing increasing threats including an arson attack on his office, molotov cocktails left outside his home and threatening notes left on his car.