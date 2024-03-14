Two arrested as hundreds protest Teaneck Synagogue Israel real estate expo

Two anti-Israel protesters were arrested for spraying cars with paint during a Sunday demonstration against an Israeli real estate exposition at Congregation Keter Torah Synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey.

The Teaneck Police department said on Monday that Letticia Freitas and Mahdy Suleimen were arrested for spraying passing cars with a red liquid as they passed the demonstration area. Freitas was charged with five counts each of bias intimidation, criminal mischief, simple assault, and harassment. Suleiman was charged with single counts of bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and harassment.

The Bergen County Jewish Action Committee (BCJAC) claimed in a Monday statement that protesters also hurled objects at commuters and pedestrians.

BCJAC spokesman said that the My Home in Israel Real Estate informational program held at the Orthodox Jewish synagogue faced “a cynical attempt to target a religious institution under false pretenses as part of a coordinated and malicious campaign to harass Teaneck’s Jewish community”.

“These protestors knowingly misrepresented, and made utterly unfounded and inflammatory claims about, the event in an attempt to mask what was little more than the targeted harassment of a peaceful religious community by a violent mob,” said Gross. View south along Interstate 95 (Bergen-Passaic Expressway) at Exit 70 (Leonia, Teaneck) in Teaneck Township, Bergen County, New Jersey. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Protest joined by local JVP, CAIR chapters

Teaneck for Palestine organized the protest March against what they said on social media last Friday was the "immoral marketing of stolen Palestinian land."

"Let’s make it known now that Palestinian land is NOT for sale; not to anyone, and certainly not to Zionists of Teaneck, New Jersey who are complicit in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine," Teaneck for Palestine said on Instagram. "These illegal land grabs that are promoted here in our backyards are directly related to and responsible for the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians at the hands of these fascist settlers."

The call to action was joined by Jewish Voice for Peace North NJ. Council on American-Islamic Relations NJ called for the federal investigation of the sale of land at the synagogue last Monday. American Muslims for Palestine NJ told its supporters on Instagram to call the NJ Attorney-General and tell them that the land sale violated not only international law, but NJ anti-discrimination laws by not allowing some people to attend the event.

Gross said that the demonstration was mostly attended by non-Teaneck residents "trying to drive a wedge between Teaneck’s residents and to isolate and intimidate its Jewish community.”

“It is no coincidence that this random quiet New Jersey town has become such a flashpoint for pro-Palestinian activism,” said Gross. “These protestors are here because we are here. They are seeking out and targeting Teaneck’s Jews.”

Gross said that while BCJAC supported freedom of speech, he expressed concern about the targeting of local houses of worship. Since the October 7 Massacre, he said that protests by "Pro-Hamas demonstrators" had escalated in their targeting of Jewish communities.

“We don’t want these things taking place near places of worship and around families and young children. We can disagree on political issues, but we all have a responsibility to maintain a basic level of decency and decorum and preserve the peace and security to which everyone living in Teaneck is entitled,” said Gross. "The event was held as planned, and we are thankful that neighbors of all backgrounds and faiths as well as local law enforcement continue standing with our community in these difficult times.”

Teaneck police said that prior to the event there was widespread attention on social media calling for protest, and having learned of the potential of mass demonstrations, coordinated with community leaders, organizers, and other law enforcement agencies to develop a plan to maintain both the rights of peaceful rallies and the protection of visitors to the synagogue.

In recent weeks, there have been intense protests of Israeli real estate events held at synagogues. In Montreal last Tuesday, a protest was held outside the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue of Montreal. Last Thursday, three people were arrested at a Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue protest in Vaughan.