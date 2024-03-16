Stop buying Israeli teargas that was 'field tested against Palestinians' - Belgium politician

The Antwerp city council has approved the purchase of tear gas diffusers for the local police force from an Israeli company.

This decision, supported by the N-VA and Vooruit parties, involves acquiring 11 tear gas diffusers from ISPRA, an Israeli company known for supplying weapons to the Israeli military. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Belgian Workers' Party (PVDA), particularly from its representative and Antwerp city councilor, Peter Mertens.

During a demonstration for Palestinian solidarity, Mertens highlighted the contentious nature of this procurement. "ISPRA is not just any company; it's the main supplier of weapons to the Israeli occupation army," he claimed.

Supporting Israel's defense industry

The PVDA has condemned the decision, arguing that it indirectly supports the Israeli defense industry and is morally questionable given the weapons' "field tests" against Palestinians.

According to it's website, "ISPRA is a global leader in developing, manufacturing and marketing of non lethal devices for riot control, crowd management, anti terror equipment and police gear."

The Belgian city of Antwerp intends to purchase Israeli teargas, which is regularly tested on Palestinians. Not only does this disregard calls to boycott Israel amid its ongoing genocide in Gaza, this is a clear support of its criminal military industry.https://t.co/q3O1nygoIo — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) March 15, 2024

According to the site, "We are a preferred supplier by the Israeli Defense and police Forces, Prisons Authorities and Anti-terror units." The fact that ISPRA supplies Israel law enforcement entities caused the Belgian political parties to raise this issue.

Mertens further criticized the Antwerp city council's decision by recounting the deployment of ISPRA's weapons during the "March of Return" in 2018.

This event saw mass use of tear gas against Palestinians, including peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and families, leading to numerous casualties. "The weapons are used against and tested on Palestinian civilians," Mertens remarked, questioning the ethical implications of importing such weapons into Belgium.

The criticism extended beyond the procurement decision to broader actions and statements by Antwerp's mayor, aligning the city with Israeli interests in ways that Mertens and the PVDA find troubling. This includes past police cooperation, military transports through Antwerp to Israel, and the revocation of Belgian nationality for children with Palestinian parents.