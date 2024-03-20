Major American Jewish org meets with Schumer, remains 'distressed' over speech

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations leadership met with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday, days after his controversial remarks from the Senate floor calling for new elections in Israel.

The group's chair, Harriet P. Schleifer, and CEO William Daroff said the pro-Israel community and Conference membership continue to have deep reservations about Schumer's remarks, according to a statement.

Now is not the time for public criticisms that empower detractors of Israel, Schleifer and Daroff said, arguing that such criticisms foster divisiveness.

Conference member organizations "remain distressed" that Schumer would tell a sovereign, democratic ally when to conduct elections and "assert that the US should possibly play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change present course.’’

According to Schleifer and Daroff, what is needed is US leverage to bolster and support the Jewish state in this time of need.

Schumer criticized for mentioning Netanyahu, Hamas "in the same breath"

"We find it most unfortunate that Senator Schumer’s stated barriers to peace included the Hamas Terror Army and the democratically elected Prime Minister of Israel in the same breath. Hamas’ unwillingness to release the hostages, lay down its arms, and surrender are the actual barriers to peace," the statement said.

"The U.S.-Israel relationship has weathered many disagreements through close and confidential discussion of its leadership, which continues to be the appropriate forum for such conversations."

Schumer has not yet released a statement about this meeting.